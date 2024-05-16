Building bridges between students and employers in construction

At The Talent Foundry (@talent_foundry), we’re collaborating with Mace Group, a global leader in shaping the built environment, on Bridge to a Career in Construction.

Fresh insights from The Careers & Enterprise Company highlight a promising trend: young people are increasingly seeing the construction industry as a top career choice.

The Bridge pre-apprenticeship programme serves as the launchpad for aspiring professionals, offering bespoke training and coaching to Year 12 students, ensuring they’re equipped with the skills needed to secure an apprenticeship with Mace.

We have kicked off this year’s programme with skills workshops and an onsite visit to a central London Mace site (pictured).

During the workshop, students had the opportunity to:

Explore the site with a guided tour

Meet Mace employees and apprentices

Gain insight into the roles available at Mace and what it’s like to work in the industry



We’re excited to follow the journey of this group of students. Three students from last year’s programme have secured an apprenticeship with Mace, with others finding success throughout the construction sector.

“This programme is probably the most important thing I’ve done. I wouldn’t have got the help and guidance I’ve had from anywhere else. I wouldn’t have been as successful in my apprenticeship application if I hadn’t completed Bridge to Construction.” Former Bridge student and Mace apprentice

“We love connecting young people to promising career options and our programme with Mace Group is helping students to realise their full potential and go onto achieve success in an industry which is open to diverse talent. “Giving young people the chance to develop their essential skills, while being supported by industry volunteers who value their potential not only helps to level the playing field for those from underserved backgrounds, but is also helping to reduce skills gaps across the economy.” Jenni Anderson, Chief Executive at The Talent Foundry

Our drive to support young people into this industry aligns with the latest report from Build UK and CITB which shows the construction sector needs to recruit nearly 50,000 new entrants each year to maintain output.