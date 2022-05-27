ATTFE College (located in North Nottinghamshire) wanted to bring joy to the local communities that they serve in way of celebrating the Queens Platinum Jubilee. An education focus is ‘life in modern Britain’ and it therefore felt fitting to explore age old traditions such as democracy and cream scones! Initially it was hoped that this event would break the Guinness World Record for cream teas, however upon investigation we established that it would cost ATTFE College at least £18,000 to undertake this quest with Guinness which is far too much for a community facing organisation where every penny gets pushed front line.

This ATTFE College event was supported by B Taylors and Sons Transport Ltd, Alfreton Hall and Ashfield Police (Reacher Team and Beat Team). Team ATTFE College is very grateful of their support without which this event would not have been possible.

10,000 local primary school, secondary school, college, stakeholders, partners, day centre and care home residents participated in this community record each receiving a cream scone, jam, cream, flag, crown and activity book. Together on Thursday 26th May 2022 everyone enjoyed ‘cream tea for Jubilee with ATTFE’ along with celebrating being able to share time together now that covid has subsided enough to do so.

It was a magnificent occasion with lots of smiles, red, white and blue and debate around whether it is jam or cream first!

Vice Principal Simon Martin and Principal Liz Barrett OBE

ATTFE Stakeholder Event at Alfreton Hall

Scone deliveries assisted by Ashfields Police Reacher Team

A huge thanks to Taylor’s Transport for letting us use your facilities to box up our scones.

Published in