CUBO BECOMES HOME OF UNIVERSITIES UK/GUILD HE ACCOMMODATION CODE OF PRACTICE ADMINISTRATION

With effect from 1 August 2022, CUBO (College and University Business Officers) will permanently administer the Universities UK (UUK)/GuildHE Accommodation Code of Practice.

The Student Accommodation Code, which protects students’ rights to a safe, good quality place to live, outlines everything students should expect from their university or college accommodation as well as the student’s responsibilities as a tenant.

Developed in 2006 by UUK and GuildHE, the code covers six key areas: a healthy, safe environment, timely repairs and maintenance, a clean, pleasant living environment, a formal, contractual relationship with your landlord, access to health and wellbeing services and a living environment free from anti-social behaviour.

Higher education institutions are exempted from HMO (Houses in Multiple Occupation) licensing for their student residences if they sign up to a code of practice that has been approved by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

The UUK GuildHE Accommodation Code of Practice, which is approved by the DLUHC, currently has 147 institutional members, each of which is independently audited every three years to confirm that its accommodation management meets the expected standards.

CUBO has administered the Code under contract for the past six years, but following a successful tender, will now become its permanent home. Robin Walsh, Head of Residential Services at Bournemouth University and CUBO Board Lead on Housing Codes and Standards, said:

“It is really great news for the sector that the Accommodation Code of Practice has found its permanent home at CUBO. I believe this is a positive move for the longevity and development of the Code as well as the students it ultimately benefits.

“Where a student lives is critical to their university or college experience, especially in their first year. It’s reassuring for students and their families to know that the Student Accommodation Code is there to protect their rights to a safe, good quality place to live.”

Kirsty Woodward, Director of Campus Services at University of Leicester and CUBO Chair Elect, added:

“Universities and colleges that have joined the Code have done so because they are committed to raising the standards of student accommodation. Having been involved since its inception, we are delighted to take on permanent administration and to support the further development of the Code in times of rapid change in higher education.”

Membership of CUBO is open to all FE institutions.

