Dedicated bilingual student takes classical next step on academic journey

A DEDICATED bilingual student is preparing to take the next steps in her academic journey after an “exceptional time” at college.

Nimue Thomas, 18, a former pupil at Ysgol Dinas Brân, has received an offer to study Classical Civilisation at Durham University – one of the UK’s leading institutions – after completing A Levels in English Literature, History, Classical Civilisation, and the Level 3 Welsh Baccalaureate.

Reflecting on her time at Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham, Nimue, from Llangollen, said: “These past two years have been absolutely brilliant.

“From my very first day, I felt welcomed and supported, the teachers are fantastic, and their passion for their subjects made learning enjoyable and inspiring. I’ve loved every minute and would do it all again if I could.”

A proud Welsh speaker, Nimue was also grateful for the opportunity to continue her language studies.

“I really appreciated being able to complete the Welsh Baccalaureate through the medium of Welsh and having access to Welsh-language papers in exams and mocks. It was also great to be part of the college’s Welsh-speaking community.”

Outside of her studies, Nimue joined the college’s book club, led by tutor Carys Roberts, which she described as a highlight of her time at Cambria.

She now hopes to pursue a career in education or research within the field of Classical Civilisation.

Gareth Jones, Assistant Principal and Head of Yale Sixth Form at Coleg Cambria praised her attitude and achievements: “Nimue is an outstanding student whose passion for learning and commitment to her subjects has been clear from the start.

“Her offer from Durham University is richly deserved, and we’re incredibly proud of everything she has accomplished. We wish her all the very best for the future and know she will go on to do great things.”

Coleg Cambria continues to welcome students from across North Wales and beyond, offering a wide range of A Level subjects in a supportive and inspiring environment designed to help learners thrive both academically and personally.

Meanwhile, when Megan Astbury left Elfed High School to begin her A Level journey at Coleg Cambria she had no idea just how transformative the next two years would be.

Now, with university offers from top institutions including Manchester Metropolitan, Liverpool John Moores, and Cardiff Met, the 18 year-old is proudly heading to Bangor University to study Primary Teaching — ready to inspire the next generation in the same way she has been.

“I’ve absolutely loved being part of the community at Deeside Sixth Form, from day one, I felt supported, welcomed, and pushed to achieve my best, even when things got tough,” she said.

Megan, from Drury, studied A Levels in Sociology, Media, Art and Welsh Baccalaureate, and her time at Cambria wasn’t just about academic success, it was about growth, resilience, and making her mark.

From being a runner-up for Brightside’s Mentee of the Year, to balancing two part-time jobs, contributing to the student magazine, and becoming a student ambassador for Sociology, Megan made the most of every opportunity. She was even named D6th Student of the Year, a title she holds with pride.

Looking ahead, Megan dreams of becoming a primary school teacher, creating a warm and inspiring space for her future pupils, just like the one she found at college.

To any young person considering their next steps after GCSEs, she has a clear message:

“Coleg Cambria isn’t just a college, it’s a community. It’s a place where you can grow, achieve, and be proud of who you are becoming,” said Megan.

“If you’re thinking about A Levels, take that step – you won’t regret it.”