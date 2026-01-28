Do it Now Now and Wellcome Launch £1 Million Innovate Now Programme to Strengthen UK Black-Led Research Community Initiatives

Do it Now Now (DiNN), a Black-led open innovation organisation supporting Black communities and organisations and Wellcome, a global charitable foundation dedicated to improving health through research announce the launch of the latest rounds of DiNN’s Innovate Now Programme. This pioneering initiative provides grant funding and capacity-building support to UK-based Black-led initiatives that seek to improve the wellbeing, or advance the careers, of Black and Mixed Black heritage researchers. With funding from Wellcome, Do it Now Now is able to expand on the work that they have been doing in this space.

Despite some progress, Black researchers remain significantly underrepresented in the UK research workforce due to systemic barriers that limit access to funding and leadership opportunities. Many grassroots initiatives have emerged to address these gaps, providing mentoring, networking, advocacy and safe spaces. However, these organisations are often volunteer-led which means that they can be underfunded and at risk of burnout or closure.

The Innovate Now Programme will provide up to £1 million in multi-year funding to 45 UK-based Black-led initiatives, combining grants ranging from £13,000 to £48,000 over two to three years with strategic support to strengthen organisational resilience and long-term sustainability. Delivered in collaboration with Wellcome, the programme draws on DiNN’s extensive experience designing and managing programmes that support Black-led charities, social enterprises and community organisations. DiNN is also currently collaborating with funders such as City Bridge Foundation and Impact on Urban Health to deliver tailored grant and capacity-building initiatives that strengthen leadership, operational readiness, and impact for Black-led organisations.

The programme is open to UK-based organisations or initiatives where at least half of the leadership, trustees or key decision-makers are Black. Eligible organisations can be incorporated, such as charities, community interest companies, social enterprises or limited companies or unincorporated groups with appropriate governance arrangements and fiscal hosting is also acceptable. Both university-affiliated initiatives, particularly at non-Russell Group institutions, and community-based initiatives can apply. Applicants should be able to demonstrate a track record of supporting Black or Mixed Black heritage researchers, students or research communities.

“DiNN’s expertise in supporting Black-led organisations ensures the programme combines funding with practical support tailored to organisational and human needs. Together with Wellcome, we aim to build resilient, confident leaders and thriving initiatives that will positively transform the UK research landscape.” – Bayo Adelaja, CEO of DiNN

“We’re delighted to collaborate with DiNN and support Black‑led initiatives that are expanding opportunities for Black researchers. Launching this funding and capacity‑building programme is a significant step in our work to diversify who leads, participates in and benefits from research.” – Faith Uwadiae, Ecosystems Manager at Wellcome.