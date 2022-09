Evidence Session: Tuesday 6 September, 10.00am

This session will be available to watch live and on-demand on Parliament.TV

The first session of the Education Committee’s newest inquiry, Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance (CEIAG), will investigate the provision of careers advice and guidance under current Education policy. In the session, MPs will explore the success of the Careers Strategy, and question the proposals put forward in the recent Skills for Jobs White Paper.

The Committee will also scrutinise the emphasis placed on vocational pathways, alongside academic ones, and investigate the disparity in provision between private and state-funded education providers.

Witnesses from 10.00

Dr Rebecca Montacute, Senior Research and Policy Manager, The Sutton Trust,

Senior Research and Policy Manager, The Sutton Trust, Alice Barnard, CEO of Edge Foundation,

CEO of Edge Foundation, Chris Percy , independent quantitative researcher and consultant,

, independent quantitative researcher and consultant, Professor Tristram Hooley, University of Derby.

