Dream Big with a Free Training Course at SERC

Have you ever dreamt about being your own boss but didn’t know how to get started? SERC is offering aspiring entrepreneurs a free course this winter to set them on the path to running their own business.

Commencing,15 January 2024, and delivered at the College’s Lisburn Campus, Dream Big, is a free Enterprise and Practice course will offer training, support and a Level 2 qualification to help you get your business up and running.

Natasha Lloyd, Senior Innovation Advisor at SERC says,

“Funded by the Department for the Economy, the short 10-week course runs 9.30 – 12.30pm and leads to an OCN Level 2 Award in Innovation and Enterprise in Practice. It’s available at SERC’s Lisburn Campus to anyone from the age of 18 upwards.

“The course is led by experienced tutors and advisors who will provide advice on all the steps needed for starting a business. The programme aims to support people currently out of work to develop skills, identify their talents, and grow in confidence. It’s also ideal for anyone who has been out of education for a long time to ease you back into learning and put you on track for a new career.”

New businesses formed through the course will also receive expert advice and mentoring from Professor Terence Brannigan, SERC’s Entrepreneur in Residence, who is a hugely successful entrepreneur and has vast experience in supporting people towards developing a successful business.

If you’re looking for support to take an idea from startup to market, then get in touch: email dream[email protected] or telephone 0345 600 7555.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk

