Durham University announces new Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost

Durham University has announced Professor Mike Shipman as its new Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost.

Prof Shipman is currently Vice-President and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International) and a Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Warwick. He will join Durham University on 1 August 2023.

Prof Shipman’s appointment follows an extensive, competitive global search, launched following the announcement of Prof Antony Long’s retirement in 2022.

Prof Richard Crisp will continue as Interim Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost until Prof Shipman takes up his new post.

A chemical scientist, Prof Shipman studied at Imperial College London and Colorado State University, USA.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and a Chartered Chemist, as well as being a past recipient of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Meldola Medal.

He is currently responsible for the University of Warwick’s international strategy and is the University’s executive sponsor for Race Equality.

In his role as Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost, Prof Shipman will lead on university-level resource planning and infrastructure.

He will have an active role in the delivery of the refreshed University Strategy and in ensuring the integration of equality, diversity and inclusion into all strategic planning.

Prof Karen O’Brien, Vice-Chancellor and Warden of Durham University, said:

“We are delighted to welcome someone of Prof Mike Shipman’s great strengths to Durham.

“Mike brings formidable experience and will be critical in ensuring that we become even more globally competitive, through driving our ambitions in research and education, addressing issues of financial planning, and attracting and retaining high-calibre staff and students.”

“We greatly look forward to supporting his successful transition from Warwick to Durham.”

Prof Shipman said:

“I am excited and honoured to be joining Durham University as its next Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost.

“I very much look forward to meeting and working with staff and students across the University to deliver the ambitions of the University strategy, and to help Durham further enhance its outstanding reputation for education and research across the globe.”

