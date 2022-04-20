Edge Hill University shortlisted for five Whatuni Student Choice Awards

Edge Hill University has been shortlisted in no less than five categories in this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCA) – including the coveted University of the Year title – with nominations based solely on student feedback.

The University has been shortlisted in the following categories:

University of the Year

Halls and Student Accommodation

Student Support

Facilities

Postgraduate

Each year, the WUSCA team receives approximately 35,000 verified reviews. This student-led approach means that shortlisted universities are uniquely recognised by students for delivering an exceptional experience.

Edge Hill’s Vice-Chancellor Dr John Cater said:

“This is an excellent achievement. It’s a huge honour to be shortlisted, but for Edge Hill to appear in five different categories, including the only North West university in the running for University of the Year, is incredible. It’s a clear testament to our steadfast focus on providing the very best University experience for all our students.

“I’d like to extend my thanks and congratulations to all of the staff who put students at the heart of everything we do, and of course our students, who collectively make us one of the very best places to study, live and work.”

The news follows hot on the heels of Edge Hill being named Modern university of the Year in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022.

The Whatuni Student Choice Awards, hosted by IDP Connect, is an annual event celebrating the hard work of higher education providers across the UK.

Simon Emmett, Chief Executive, IDP Connect, commented:

“Being shortlisted for one of our Whatuni Student Choice Awards is exceptional. To be recognised so highly by your students is the pinnacle of excellence. Institutions should be proud of making it to this stage in the process and should celebrate the experience they’ve delivered for their students over the past 12 months.”

The WUSCAs are the only annual awards that are based solely on the views of real students studying in the UK and allow students to access honest, unbiased data to make the right choices about their future on the Whatuni platform.

This year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 24 May 2022.

Winners will also be published on the whatuni.com site with a complete breakdown of all categories, including how the rest of the university sector performed.

To discover more about courses at Edge Hill, please visit ehu.ac.uk/study.

