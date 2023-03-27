EdTech partners with World Literacy Foundation’s Taskforce to eradicate illiteracy across the globe

LiteracyPlanet, a leading online literacy education platform, has announced its partnership with the World Literacy Foundation to join its Taskforce to help eradicate illiteracy in young adults across 50 cities globally by 2030.

According to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), there are currently 750 million illiterate adults globally, and 12 to 19-year-olds make up a significant percentage of this number. The World Literacy Foundation’s Taskforce has set a goal to eradicate illiteracy in young adults by 2030, and LiteracyPlanet will be one of the education tools used to achieve this goal.

“Joining forces with the World Literacy Foundation Taskforce (WLFT) is a significant step in our mission to ensure every student has access to quality literacy education,” said Tom Richardson, CEO of LiteracyPlanet.

“We’re excited to contribute our expertise and resources to support the WLF Taskforce’s vision to eradicate illiteracy in young adults globally.”

“Through LiteracyPlanet’s innovative platform and the introduction of the new Literacy Check feature, we aim to empower educators in these cities to make a real difference in the literacy rates of their students. By providing a practical tool to implement within schools, we are confident that we can improve literacy outcomes and help students achieve their full potential,” said Richardson.

The partnership will involve providing access to LiteracyPlanet’s comprehensive online literacy education platform to young adults in the 50 target cities. The platform offers a range of curriculum-aligned fun and engaging activities, including games, interactive lessons, and assessments, designed to improve literacy skills across reading, writing, grammar, phonics, spelling and comprehension.

“We’re thrilled to partner with LiteracyPlanet, who shares our passion for improving literacy rates globally,” said Joseph Ghaly, of the World Literacy Foundation and World Literacy Taskforce.

“By combining our efforts, we can work towards a world where every young adult has access to quality literacy education and the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

“Through partnerships, volunteerism, and advocacy, we will strive to reach our goals and work tirelessly to promote literacy and education around the world. We know that we cannot do it alone, and we welcome everyone to join us in this important work. Together, we can create a brighter future for all,” said Ghaly.

The Taskforce will meet during the World Literacy Summit (2-4 April 2023) in Oxford, UK to decide on the first European cities to be targeted and to set out the roadmap to reach the goal. Already, 10 cities in the US have been selected with Boston, Massachusetts the first to get started in the program.

LiteracyPlanet and the World Literacy Foundation will work together to monitor and evaluate the impact of the partnership and make necessary adjustments to ensure progress towards the 2030 goal.

The Taskforce is backed by the World Literacy Foundation and was established at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York in September 2022.

Published in