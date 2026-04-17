‘Education is so often the answer’ popular Ipswich Learning Centre finds new home in town centre

Eastern Education Group’s Ipswich Learning Centre is set to relocate to a brand-new town centre home as pressure mounts to address the record number of people not in education, employment or training (NEET) in the UK.

The move from its former Ipswich premises to Fraser House on Museum Street is designed to ‘remove the barriers’ that prevent adults from returning to education – placing the learning centre where it’s more visible and better connected by public transport. It marks the latest chapter in a journey that began in 2012, during which time the Ipswich Learning Centre has supported thousands of adult learners into new skills, new qualifications, and new careers.

Eastern Education Group is one of East Anglia’s leading education providers; home to three Ofsted Outstanding colleges, including One Sixth Form College in Ipswich, along with primary schools, SEND schools, and a network of adult learning centres spanning Suffolk, Norfolk, and Cambridgeshire.

The relocation comes at a critical moment. The number of young people in the UK who are not in education, employment or training – known as NEET – has surpassed one million for the first time in over a decade, driven by rising unemployment, disability, and ill-health among young people. The government’s Youth Guarantee policy seeks to address this directly, aiming to ensure every young person is either earning or learning by connecting them with local training and employment opportunities.

Eastern Education Group is well placed to be a key part of that effort in Ipswich and across the region. Through an extensive network of employer partnerships and community relationships, the Group creates real pathways from the classroom into meaningful employment – for adults at every stage of life, whether returning to work after a break, looking to upskill, or taking the first steps towards a career.

Laraine Moody, Group Principal University and Professional Development at Eastern Education Group, said:

“The NEET figures are a stark reminder of how many people are searching for a way forward, and education is so often the answer. At Eastern Education Group, we’ve spent years building the employer relationships and community partnerships that help to turn a qualification into a career – and we’re incredibly proud of the thousands of people we’ve helped find their path as a result.

“Moving into the heart of Ipswich means we can reach even more of those people, removing the barriers that so often stop adults from taking that first step. And to anyone who feels nervous about returning to learning; please don’t be. You’ll find a dedicated team who’ve been on this journey with countless people just like you, and a community of fellow learners who’ll make the experience far more rewarding than you might expect.”

Eastern Education Group’s adult offering spans an extensive range: from entry-level courses and functional skills in maths and English, to NVQs, business and professional qualifications, degrees, higher apprenticeships, and Access to Higher Education programmes.

47-year-old student Anna Swiader, from Ipswich, said:

“Studying here has absolutely helped me in my life, and the team here are really, really supportive. The atmosphere is lovely, friendly and amazing. Coming here (to the Ipswich Learning Centre) has helped me settle in the UK and it has helped me get jobs.”

Courses are available daytime, evenings, part-time, full-time, and online, with new intakes starting at various points throughout the year – making it possible for learners to fit their studies around work, family, and other commitments.

To mark the move and welcome the Ipswich community into the new space, the Ipswich Learning Centre is hosting a relaxed community drop-in event on Monday the 20th of April. The team behind the centre have said they want it to be shaped directly by the Ipswich community – what subjects people want to study, what skills they are looking to gain, and what would make the centre truly work for them.

Jools Windermere is Head of the Ipswich Learning Centre for Eastern Education Group.

She said:

“We have a community drop-in event at Fraser House on Monday 20 April 2026 between 5pm and 7pm for people to meet the team and get a feel for the new centre ahead of its opening later in the year.

“We have had a presence in the town for well over ten years and we now have something right in the heart of Ipswich, close to the bus stations with car parks close by – so we are very accessible.

“We’ll continue to offer a wide range of courses for anyone aged 19 and over when we open the new centre in September, including Maths & English, Digital Skills, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and Floristry. We’ll also be developing a host of leisure learning courses covering everything from beaded jewellery through to how to set up your own business.”

In terms of previous years, Jools added:

“We’ve had some amazing success stories over the years. We have had students who have studied a huge range of courses with us and have gone on to study at university and secure successful jobs. And one of our learners has set up her own floristry business having enjoyed her course so much. We look forward to welcoming the residents of Ipswich to our new centre and continuing with the support that we give to gain new skills, build confidence, change careers and discover new hobbies.”

Workshops will run throughout the summer, with the full course programme launching in September 2026. Light refreshments will be available on the evening, and no booking is required.