Education must be prioritised amid socio-political instability

The impact of the pandemic on education, alongside rising inflation and the need for even greater government investment in the skills system has created the perfect storm for failings in the system.

Now amid last week’s political scenes, James Cleverly became the fourth Education Secretary to serve in this academic year and the eighth to serve in ten years, during a period of continued socio-political change.

The instability of recent years has left a damaging legacy on education and skills development with disease, war and political un-rest now the norm as we continue to live through historic times. Now alongside a rising cost of living crisis and the “great-resignation”, a recent article by the Financial Times titled “UK companies braced for recession”[1] paints a worrying picture.

The role of education, and particularly skills development, during such periods of intense change is fundamental, with the combined effects of education and skills strengthening financial states throughout the world.

High quality learning and skills is linked to higher earning, lower unemployment, better health and reduced crime and it ensures an internationally competitive economy for host countries.

It is now important that Cleverley continues to drive The Government’s skills agenda, it is of critical importance to the economy and it is the cornerstone to the Levelling Up agenda. The role of digital has become a real tool for success in education in the last few years for those already looking to develop their skills, but even more so for those that just can access the normal delivery of classroom based learning. It is now important that educators and businesses throughout the country find effective ways to utilise online delivery to improve quality and efficiency.

By Mark Dawe, CEO of The Skills Network

