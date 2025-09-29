ESCP Business School launches Global Master in Management in collaboration with CEIBS

The ESCP-CEIBS Global Master in Management enables students to complete their studies in 14 months while studying in four different countries.

ESCP Business School, in collaboration with CEIBS (China Europe International Business School), has officially launched the new ESCP-CEIBS Global Master in Management. This fast-track dual degree programme allows students to complete their studies in just 14 months across four international business hubs: Shanghai, Paris, London, and Zurich.

Four countries, two degrees

The programme, taught entirely in English, is designed to prepare the next generation of global leaders with deep insights into both the European and Chinese markets, essential for today’s international business landscape.

Graduates will earn two prestigious master’s degrees, one from CEIBS, a leading business school in Asia, and one from ESCP, Europe’s oldest and top-ranked business school, and gain access to the expansive alumni networks of both institutions.

China edge, global experience

Offering a “China Edge, Global Experience,” students will benefit from extensive international immersion, corporate visits, case studies, and collaborative multicultural projects. The first cohort will begin in August 2026, spanning 20 months, including a 6-month work placement:

January-April 2027 (Paris): Specialisation & Electives

“The ESCP-CEIBS Global Master in Management is a natural extension of ESCP’s mission to prepare leaders for a truly international and intercultural world. Partnering with CEIBS enables us to deepen our presence in China while offering our students a transformative, high-impact journey across Europe and Asia,”

says Léon Laulusa, Dean and Executive President of ESCP.

“The ESCP-CEIBS Global Master in Management is not merely a programme, it is a statement of intent – to shape, to inspire, and to propel a new generation of leaders. Born of Europe and China, the degree is not simply international, it is intercultural, intergenerational, and interdisciplinary,”

says Frank Bournois, Dean and Vice-President of CEIBS.

The main highlights of the programme include:

This unique programme represents a new benchmark in international business education.