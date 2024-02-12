ESCP Business School ranks 25th in the latest Financial Times global MBA ranking

ESCP Business School’s (@ESCP_bs) MBA in International Management has been ranked 25th in the world among the top 100 MBA programmes in the 2024 Financial Times annual MBA ranking, moving up two places from last year.

The programme also maintained its place as 8th in Europe and 3rd in France. This exceptional result cements ESCP’s place as one of the most high-profile business schools worldwide.

Performance in the FT MBA ranking is based on numerous factors including value for money, career progression and aims achieved. Other criteria are research published, international mobility as well as ESG and net zero teaching.

In all areas, ESCP demonstrated exceptional performance. Most impressive is the programme’s international outlook as it scored 3rd worldwide for international course experience and received top marks in terms of its faculty and student body diversity.

Thanks to its emphasis on flexibility and personal learning, the programme boasts a diverse cohort with participants from over 30 different nationalities, including those with backgrounds in engineering and human sciences. Indeed, ESCP ranked 1st for the diversity of sectors the students worked in at the time of admission and is one of only 3 schools to have a 50-50 split of men and women.

ESCP also earned 3rd place worldwide for ESG and net zero teaching. Considered a transversal mindset and approach, sustainability is embedded throughout the programme (i.e. courses, seminars, company consultancy projects, events, etc.).

In addition, the comprehensive study ranked ESCP 2nd for value for money, with 99% of students employed after three months of graduation.

“Today is a proud day for ESCP Business School. It’s an honour to be so highly recognised by the FT Global MBA ranking, and a testament to the team’s unwavering commitment to shaping agile, innovative leaders. As well as delivering a world-class MBA programme, ESCP is international in every sense – from its student body and faculty to its campuses in six different countries. This equips our graduates with the right skills for the global economy, thereby securing high-profile jobs in a broad range of sectors worldwide.”Leon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School

Professor Laura Reyero, Associate Dean of MBA in International Management, says:

“Achieving such an outstanding result shows that ESCP’s MBA is going from strength to strength. The FT’s thorough assessment of so many key factors – from starting salary to ESG, diversity and aims achieved – shows how the school has made great strides in shaping well-rounded business leaders of the future”.

Joumana Kachour, Director, MBA in International Management, adds:

“This remarkable result highlights the exceptional quality of our MBA programme, which nurtures our students’ international career growth and personal development through a broad and innovative range of ground-breaking courses and specialisations”.

