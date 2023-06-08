ESSEC Business School and Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business Announce New Dual Degree Program

ESSEC Business School and Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business, two leading international business schools, have announced a new dual degree program. Upon completion of the program, students will receive two degrees: the Master in Management (MiM) from ESSEC and the Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) from the Tepper School.

The program will take a minimum of two academic years to complete, with students spending at least one academic year at each school, plus internships. Students will study in the Paris suburb of Cergy while enrolled at ESSEC and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while enrolled at the Tepper School.

This strategic collaboration leverages the strengths and expertise of these two prestigious institutions to foster innovation, cross-cultural exchange, and excellence in business education. The partnership also facilitates academic collaboration, and student exchanges, building students’ understanding of the evolving needs of the global business landscape.

Vincenzo Vinzi, Dean and President of ESSEC, notes:

“ESSEC Business School is thrilled to establish this exciting partnership with the Tepper School of Business, a collaboration that signals our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and global engagement. ESSEC is proud to have a powerful global network of business leaders and to offer unparalleled opportunities to our students, faculty, and the broader business community. This partnership will provide invaluable access to a multicultural environment, increased knowledge-sharing, and interdisciplinary collaboration, contributing to our common overarching goal of preparing leaders for impactful careers.”

“The partnership between the Tepper School of Business and ESSEC is a transformative step forward in shaping the future of business education,” adds Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean and Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. “By joining forces, we will position our students for a truly global experience that prepares them to navigate the complexities of an interconnected world.”

ESSEC’s MiM program provides a solid foundation of general management knowledge and aims to equip the next generation of leaders to handle the major challenges facing businesses, organizations and society. The Tepper School’s MSBA program is a STEM-designated program for students to sharpen their business expertise and creative problem-solving skills by analyzing data to make smarter decisions for their company or organization. ESSEC students who graduate from the MSBA program may be eligible to work in the United States for a certain amount of time under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) initiative.

In addition to the dual degree program, ESSEC and the Tepper School are exploring further opportunities, including a two-week executive education program focusing on luxury business, exchange programs for students to study at ESSEC’s campuses in France, Singapore, and Morocco and on Tepper’s campus in Pittsburgh, a joint postgraduate program at ESSEC’s Singapore campus and the Tepper School’s Pittsburgh campus, and a study abroad program.

Both schools share a commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in business education. The partnership will prioritize creating an inclusive learning environment that embraces students from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and cultures while preparing them to become ethical and responsible global leaders.

