How graduate Florian Hildebrand went from Sunderland to global CEO

Students at the University of Sunderland have been learning from someone who has truly made it to the top – Sunderland graduate-turned global CEO, Florian Hildebrand.

Florian, from Germany, graduated from the University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2013.

The 34-year-old has founded two companies that have raised over €100 million and employed over 200 people from scratch.

Florian co-founded Greenlyte Carbon Technologies at the end of 2022, a company with the ambition to develop a low-cost, robust Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology that captures CO2 at world-leading energy rates, whilst supplying hydrogen as a by-product.

Florian recently returned to his old stomping ground, the University’s St Peter’s Campus, where he gave a talk to students about his career journey.

“It feels very special and quite emotional,” Florian said.

“I was last here over ten years ago and now I’m back where it all began.

“When I was a student, the super-modern facilities, the programme and the connections with industry, really equipped me with all the skills I needed for my career, paving the way for what came afterwards.

“Without the University of Sunderland, I would never have had the opportunities which brought me to where I am today.

“I hope the students who come to my talk take away self-belief, to trust in themselves and be brave – to know they have the guts to go out there and do what they want to do.”

Two years after graduating, Florian returned to Germany in 2015 and became co-founder and managing partner of Qualifyze, which uses a global digital network to help pharmaceutical firms manage quality and compliance in their supply chains.

In 2021, he received an award nomination for his efforts in helping keep critical drug supplies going during the coronavirus crisis.

Now, after witnessing the profound effects of climate change, Florian is dedicated to creating impactful solutions for a sustainable future through his role at Greenlyte – telling one of his former lecturers on his return to the University, “I want to save the world.”

Dave Knapton, Associate Head of School of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Sunderland, said: “I remember Florian as a student who made the most of every opportunity. It is therefore no surprise that he has come back to the University to share his journey since graduation with the current cohort of students.

“Thanks to Florian for taking the time out to pay us a visit and inspire those following in his footsteps.”