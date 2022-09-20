ETF opens strategic conversation with the sector

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has opened a strategic conversation with the sector to help ensure its future work can best meet sector needs.

This strategic review builds on a listening exercise conducted by ETF earlier in the year which received input from over 4,000 professionals working across the sector about their challenges and experiences as well as their views on the training, resources and support the ETF provides.

ETF is seeking input from a wide number of senior leaders and organisations from across the sector over the next few months to help shape a new three year strategy which will be launched next year.

ETF has engaged Rockborn, a highly experienced management consultancy firm in the post 16 sector with a focus on strategy and change, to support the strategic conversation with sector partners. They bring both independence and wide-ranging experience having carried out several strategic reviews over recent years.

Jenny Jarvis, CEO (interim), said:



“Since 2013, the ETF’s core mission has been to advance the education of learners over the age of 14. As we look ahead to developing our future strategy, that core mission stays the same, but how we deliver will likely look quite different.

We want to ensure that our work continues to meet the needs of the sector in the best possible way. Through this review we are seeking input from a wide number of senior leaders and organisations from across the sector. We are really looking forward to having open and constructive conversations about ETF and how we can focus our future work to best support the needs of the sector.”

If you would like to take part in this strategic conversation, please contact Nic Tomlinson at [email protected]

