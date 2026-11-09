Ex-forces personnel to start new engineering careers as veterans training programme launches

Former members of the Armed Forces have begun a new 28-day training programme designed to fast-track their transition from the military into skilled civilian careers.

British Engineering Services Group (BES) and the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) met with the veterans, their coaches and tutors to officially launch the ‘Discovery’ programme at BES Group’s Warrington-based headquarters.

Every learner successfully completing the programme is guaranteed a job interview on the final day, giving them a direct route from training into employment.

In addition to the formal training, learners are assigned coaches from BES Group and Assystem, all of whom are veterans themselves. The coaches will support the learners in their transition from military service and signpost them to specialist, government-backed support where needed.

Kerry Lockyer, award-winning Learning and Development (L&D) leader and TEDx speaker, is supporting the programme, by volunteering her time free of charge to train the coaches.

The employer-led programme, which has been endorsed by the City & Guilds Foundation, features three main phases.

The first fortnight prepares the cohort and provides a structured overview of the five main career pathways that they can progress onto. These are nuclear, asset reliability, engineering surveying, electrical inspection and rail inspection. Throughout the programme Forces Transition Group will provide practical transition support.

All learners then complete ECITB-accredited safety training (CCNSG Safety Passport) and ECITB Confined Spaces (medium risk) training as well as IPAF 3a and 3b training which covers the safe operation of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWP).

Supported by their coaches, learners then choose one of the five specialist pathways for the final fortnight of training. Led by BES Group and Assystem tutors, they will explore the pathways in more depth enabling the learners to build practical, sector-specific skills, recognised qualifications and industry knowledge.

On completion of the course, each learner will interview for a live vacancy within one of the five career pathways. Every learner then receives a bespoke career action plan with follow-up check-ins at three, six and 12 months to track progress and ensure sustained employment.

Andrew Hockey, CEO at ECITB, said:

“This truly collaborative programme represents a significant milestone and recognises that Service leavers already have significant skills and discipline built up over years in the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force.

“It will give veterans a clear, supported route into civilian careers where that experience is genuinely valued.

“Guaranteeing every learner an interview on the final day shows the strength of our partnership with industry and our confidence in what these individuals can achieve.”

Stewart Kay, BES Group’s CEO, said:

“We have many former members of the Armed Forces working across British Engineering Services.

“They bring experience, discipline and professionalism and we have benefited enormously from their skills and experience. So, this programme is also about us giving something back.

“Moving into civilian life can be a significant change and it isn’t always obvious how the skills, built up over years in the Forces, can translate into a completely different industry.

“This programme helps to make that transition easier, showcasing the opportunities within engineering. It gives talented people a genuine chance to start a rewarding second career.

“It’s good for Service leavers, good for our industry and something I’m incredibly proud for British Engineering Services to be part of.”

Kerry Lockyer said:

“After nearly 30 years in L&D, nothing brings me more joy than helping people grow and get on in life and, having faced an unplanned career change myself, I know the right conversation at the right time can change everything.

“Supporting this programme sits right at the heart of my values and I’m proud to give my time to help these career coaches turn their own experience into confident, practical support for the next wave of service leavers.”

The first cohort begins the programme today with their final-day interviews expected to take place mid-December.