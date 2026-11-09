Education Partnership North East hailed as national example of inclusion by ETF

Education Partnership North East (EPNE) has been recognised by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) as a leading example of how colleges can champion inclusion and improve outcomes for learners with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The college group, which includes Sunderland College, Northumberland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form Colleges, has been featured in an ETF national case study highlighting its growing contribution to improving SEND practice across the further education sector.

The case study focuses on organisation’s journey from taking part in a SEND peer review to becoming one of ETF’s national Centres for Excellence in SEND, and how its engagement with the programme has been transformational, helping strengthen its provision while supporting other colleges to create more inclusive learning environments for learners with SEND.

EPNE was named a national Centre for Excellence in SEND in 2025 following a rigorous national selection process. Leading on the theme of ‘People’, the college group was chosen to help drive inclusive cultures across further education and support leaders, managers and practitioners to ensure learners with SEND thrive and achieve their full potential.

Through the programme, EPNE designs and delivers continuous professional development for colleges and training providers across England, facilitates national Communities of Practice, and leads peer reviews that encourage organisations to share best practice and strengthen SEND provision. A key focus of its work is helping providers build inclusive, people-centred cultures while improving outcomes for young people with SEND.

Since taking on the role, EPNE has delivered a wide-ranging programme of sector support, covering topics including trauma-informed practice, inclusive leadership, staff wellbeing and resilience, working with parents and carers, curriculum design and supported internships. Hundreds of practitioners from across the country have engaged with the sessions, while Communities of Practice have brought together colleagues from mainstream and specialist settings to collaborate and share learning.

The group continues to deliver a comprehensive and inclusive SEND training programmes focused on developing staff confidence, skills and resilience, with sessions exploring inclusive practice, emotionally safe learning environments, effective curriculum design, workforce development, stakeholder voice and the use of external partnerships to deliver high-quality SEND provision.

Reflecting on the journey, Lee Lister, EPNE’s SEND Lead, said:

“Two years ago, we applied to ETF for a peer review. It was an incredibly useful experience and, whilst we knew we had a good SEND provision, it highlighted lots of additional practice that we could have been doing and should consider.”

The process helped shape EPNE’s ambition to become a national leader in SEND and inclusion, building on more than a decade of developing provision for young people and adults with additional needs. A key focus has been developing a specialist, skills-led curriculum linked to preparation for adulthood, which the group has since shared with providers across the country through peer reviews and sector support activity.

Lee added:

“Our executive leadership team are ambitious and, to further develop our 10-year vision for exceptional SEND practice, we decided that we wanted to become a Centre for Excellence. We applied to ETF and were delighted when we were successful.”

The ETF case study also highlights EPNE’s growing national influence in SEND, including its involvement in national conferences, sector partnerships, framework development and training delivery.

Speaking about the impact of the programme, Lee continued:

“It’s been a really pivotal year for our college and our journey to exceptional. We were very local to the North East. Now, we undertake SEND work nationally, including facilitation at national conferences. We’re involved in the development of the new preparation for adulthood framework and we’re now delivering national training.”

“I think what I’m most proud of is everything that we’ve done over the last 10 years at our college for young people and adults with SEND, we’ve then supported other colleges and helped them to get on that journey. That to me is really important.”

Cheryl Eade, Campus Principal for Further Education at Grimsby Institute, added:

“The SEND Peer Review has led to significant improvements in our practice for learners with SEND. The recommendations and sharing of effective practice provided valuable external insight, enabling us to challenge existing approaches and identify areas for development.

“As a result, we have strengthened support mechanisms, improved curriculum pathways and enhanced the overall learner experience through a more coordinated and ambitious approach to SEND provision.”

Adam Wardell, Assistant Principal SEND and Inclusion at Boston College, said:

“SEND is now far more embedded into the culture of the college. While there is still more to do, the CfE project has been a key driver in this development.”