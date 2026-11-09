New £1.5m research facility opens in Derby to support advanced manufacturing and create jobs

A new advanced manufacturing centre has opened in Derby following a £1.5 million investment from East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA). The centre strengthens the city’s position as a leading hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation and brings more jobs to the region.

The Infinity Prototype Centre (IPC), based at Infinity Park, Derby, will provide a state-of-the-art facility offering a range of services tailored to organisations across the nuclear supply chain and wider advanced manufacturing sector.

Previously home to the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, the site has been redeveloped following investment from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA), in collaboration with the University of Derby, Derby City Council and INFINITY. The project supports the continued development of the East Midlands Investment Zone.

Designed with innovation and collaboration at its core, the IPC features new workspaces and teaching facilities that will bring together local supply chain companies, researchers and industry partners to develop skills and share expertise.

The centre is expected to create a number of high-value jobs alongside wider employment opportunities for local people. By strengthening the region’s capabilities in high-precision manufacturing and supporting green growth opportunities, the IPC will act as a catalyst for the region’s clean energy sectors, helping drive sustainable growth and technological leadership.

The development builds on the University of Derby’s significant contribution to the regional economy, which is estimated to be worth around £300m through employment, business contracts, research and other activities.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell, CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said:

“The opening of the Infinity Prototype Centre reflects a shared ambition for the region and confidence in what we can achieve by working together.

“As an industry-engaged university, we have a responsibility to ensure that our innovation, research and expertise make a meaningful contribution beyond the University. This is an opportunity to put that commitment into practice, responding to industry needs while supporting the long-term prosperity of our communities.

“We are grateful to EMCCA for its investment and to Derby City Council and INFINITY for their collaboration. We look forward to building on these partnerships to ensure the centre delivers lasting value for the region.”

The centre builds on the University of Derby’s established presence at Infinity Park, through its delivery of the Nuclear Skills Academy (NSA) and its involvement with INFINITY. The new facility will build on this work, broadening skills provision and creating further routes into engineering and technical careers, while supporting the development of the skills and expertise needed across the nuclear and wider clean energy sectors.

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, said:

“By investing in Derby’s future, we’re backing the people and businesses who make our region such a strong centre for manufacturing and engineering.

“I want local people to have the chance to build rewarding careers here in the East Midlands, without having to look elsewhere for opportunities. My investment into the Infinity Prototype Centre will help businesses develop new ideas, give people access to the skills they need and support the growth of industries that will be vital to our future, including nuclear and clean energy.

“Derby has so much to offer, and I want to make sure we build on that strength. This project is a great example of what we can achieve by working together to bring investment into our region and create opportunities that benefit local communities for years to come.”

Cllr Nadine Peatfield, Leader of Derby City Council, said:

“The IPC is a great example of partnership working in action. The City Council is collaborating with its partners including The University of Derby and Infinity Tech to deliver this project, which will offer a huge boost to our local economy and reaffirm Derby’s place as a national leader for innovation, manufacturing and world-class research and development.

“The investment from EMCCA will give new life for the building and will allow us to deliver on our ambitions for our city – that it is one of sustainable growth, technological leadership, and a hub for advanced manufacturing.”

Professor Gary Jones, Chief Executive Officer, INFINITY, said:

“The opening of the Infinity Prototype Centre is an important early step in developing the future technologies, manufacturing capability and skills required by UK industry.

“It gives INFINITY a base from which to build alongside our industry primes and their supply chains. Bringing those elements together will strengthen the UK’s industrial capability and create inclusive growth here in Derby and across the East Midlands.

“EMCCA and the University of Derby have been central in making this building possible; their vision gives INFINITY a strong foundation from which to grow.”

Dr Graham Hoare, CEO at MTC, said:

“We welcome the opening of the IPC building as an important step in developing a nationally significant manufacturing capability at Infinity Park. It provides a platform from which we can build the UK’s capacity to develop, validate and manufacture large, complex components, while growing the specialist skills and resilient supply chains needed to support major national programmes.

“As part of the East Midlands Investment Zone, Infinity Park has the potential to bring together industry, technology, skills and suppliers in one place and turn long-term industrial demand into sustained UK capability and growth.”