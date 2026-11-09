University of Wolverhampton crowned HEI of the Year at NASBTT Awards 2026

The University of Wolverhampton has won the HEI of the Year Award at the NASBTT Awards 2026 for its inclusive approach to teacher training, collaborative school partnerships and commitment to developing the region’s teaching workforce.

The award, sponsored by Mosaic, recognises a Higher Education Institution (HEI) Teacher Training provider that is delivering high-quality training and making a meaningful contribution to the education system. It celebrates HEIs that combine strong practice, a clear sense of purpose, effective partnerships and sector leadership.

The winner was announced at BMA House in London on 5th November as the National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers (NASBTT) honoured individuals and organisations making an exceptional contribution to teacher education and training.

Judges praised the University’s active commitment to partnership working, highlighting its creative approach to connecting university learning with school placements, responsive mentor development and opportunities for partners to shape provision. They also recognised its targeted approach to teacher recruitment and potential contribution to the wider sector.

The University’s Initial Teacher Training (ITT) provision is guided by its School of Education ambition for teaching excellence, “Be Informed, Be Inspiring, Be Influential”, and values of being “Professional, Honest and Kind”. These principles place trainees’ individual development and professional identity at the centre of their preparation for teaching.

Recent External Examiner feedback on an area of its provision highlighted that trainees develop “a really strong sense of professional identity” and that the School of Education’s values “shine through in the trainees”.

Reflection is embedded throughout modules, assessments and Intensive Training and Practice (ITAP). Placement Bulletins help mentors connect university learning with trainees’ experiences in schools and other settings, supporting them to apply research-informed approaches and reflect on their classroom practice.

The University works with partners across all four phases of ITT, including private, voluntary and independent nurseries, mainstream and special schools, faith schools, University Technical Colleges, grammar schools, colleges and other further education providers.

Most partners are based within the West Midlands metropolitan area. The University responds to the needs of these diverse communities through its curriculum and tailored mentor development pathways.

Additional mentor training runs throughout the academic year, with topics determined through consultation and often developed jointly with experienced practitioners from the partnership. Following partner feedback, the University introduced further sessions to support mentors working with trainees who have disabilities or other additional needs.

Strategic Partnership Groups provide a forum for collaboration, feedback and shared programme development. Partners can also contribute through tutor visits, surveys, focus groups and partnership events, helping ensure their perspectives influence improvements.

Alongside this partnership approach, the University provides targeted support to help trainees overcome barriers to achievement. This includes study support, library skills workshops and access to central university services.

Heads of Department meet regularly with Disability and Inclusion colleagues to review individual needs and help ensure appropriate support is available. Trainee feedback also informs provision, with digital tools such as Padlet creating additional opportunities for individuals to share their views anonymously.

The University’s contribution extends beyond its training programmes. Termly Partnership Update Sessions and a Partnership Bulletin enable teaching professionals to share research, sector developments, university initiatives and effective practice from across the region.

Working with partners to understand recruitment challenges, the University responds through targeted campaigns, employability events, community outreach and multiple routes into teaching. Many trainees remain in the region after qualification and go on to teach within its partnership.

Staff also contribute to regional and national teacher education networks, share research and collaborate with other providers on priorities including teacher retention and placement capacity. Further study and professional development opportunities support educators throughout their careers.

Professor Diana Bannister, Head of the School of Education and Social Work who received the award with the leadership team, said:

“This is brilliant news for the School of Education reflecting the hard work of our staff and mentors who provide support, honest feedback and our commitment to inclusive practice, ensuring that our trainees are reflective practitioners and true professionals.”

Laura Jude, Deputy Head of the School of Education and Social Work at the University of Wolverhampton, commented:

“We are thrilled to have received this award. Our success is shared by our fantastic network of partners and our joint commitment to teaching excellence for the communities they serve.”

Emma Hollis, CEO of NASBTT, added:

“In recent years, the sector has faced significant challenge and change, with providers continually adapting to reforms, policy shifts and increasing pressures while remaining committed to delivering high-quality teacher training.

“The NASBTT Awards provide an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the individuals, teams and organisations who work tirelessly, often behind the scenes, to support children and young people through the training and development of excellent teachers. We were delighted to receive over 70 submissions, and it has been an absolute joy to see colleagues championing the organisations and individuals who make such a difference to their trainees, schools and communities.

“My congratulations go to each of our winners and also those who were shortlisted, and my sincere thanks to everyone who submitted entries. We thoroughly enjoyed giving that work the celebration it deserves at the awards evening.”

The NASBTT Awards 2026, sponsored by Mosaic, recognised achievement across seven categories. Entries were independently judged by experienced professionals from the ITT sector and wider education community. The ceremony followed the NASBTT Annual Conference 2026.