Exceptional students celebrated at Rycotewood Furniture Awards ceremony

The next generation of furniture designers and makers were celebrated at the Rycotewood Furniture Awards, held at City of Oxford College and University Centre on Tuesday 24 June.

The prestigious event highlighted the exceptional craftmanship, creativity and skill Rycotewood students bring to their work.

Rycotewood Furniture Centre has delivered training in Oxfordshire since 1938. Located at City of Oxford College and University Centre since 2004, it’s an internationally renowned Centre of Excellence offering vocational training for people seeking careers in furniture design and making.

Over 200 visitors, including past and present Rycotewood Furniture Centre students, employers, manufacturers, and industry professionals attended the event at the Oxpens Road campus.

Visitors had the opportunity to explore a diverse range of work including coffee tables, asymmetric chairs and wall hangings. They also got to meet the makers and discover the ideas and inspiration behind each piece.

A new addition to the show this year included a room featuring wooden lighting designs created as part of Rycotewood’s BA lighting project, supported by Häfele UK and John Makepeace Furniture.

The project asked students to design and manufacture an object that would showcase Häfele UK lighting products and celebrate the best of British craft.

Häfele UK is a leading supplier of lighting solutions to industry, lying at the cutting edge of lighting innovation.

John Makepeace is an eminent designer and furniture maker with over 65-years’ experience in high-end furniture, batch-produced products, forestry and woodland management, timber architecture and education.

The celebrations were opened by Paul Newman, Executive Director, Faculties and Colleges (South) at Activate Learning, before speeches were given by Rycotewood Furniture Centre staff and prizes presented to the winning students.

Callum Quigley, an Apprentice at Howard Bros Joinery, won Apprentice of the Year. He is studying a Bespoke Furniture Making Level 3 Apprenticeship at City of Oxford College and University Centre.

He said:

“I feel great. It’s a shock, but hard work pays off! Everyone at Rycotewood and Howard Bros Joinery are great. Without them, it would have been impossible. My classmates too – we don’t just work as individuals; we work as a team.”

Eli Al-Baho, who is studying a Foundation Degree in Furniture Design and Making at City of Oxford College and University Centre, won The Mirka Award.

He said:

“I’m really happy and so elated! It’s an honour. My designs are boxes which are shaped like gemstones. They are faceted and I wanted them to look natural, like they just came out of nature, to look seamless and free.”

Paul Vickers, Apprentice Mentor at Bill Cleyndert & Company, commented on the event:

“It’s amazing, and it just shows the talent we’ve got here for the future. The apprentices can aspire to the next level. Some of them are only second years, and I’m sure they’ll take inspiration from this for projects that we do back at work. This is the next generation for them.”

Josh Hudson, Rycotewood Furniture Lead at Activate Learning, said:

“It’s a pleasure to see outstanding achievements of students’ work at Rycotewood’s 87th year show.

“The day has been an amazing success, with our annual employer afternoon with over 50 industry sponsors and partners networking with students, also taking place earlier this afternoon.

“Having support from those who surround the Rycotewood students is a testament to its long-standing history and the students’ success. It is an honour to lead such a creative and inspiring faculty.”