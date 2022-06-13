Exciting new chapter unveiled for EdTech business experiencing incredible growth

A booming Staffordshire education specialist has revealed details of an exciting expansion plan as it enters an historic new chapter.

It’s following a milestone rebrand and in the wake of continued exponential growth, which began in the pandemic, that a Stoke-on-Trent-based firm has expanded across the board to meet “incredible” demand for its services from education providers across the UK.

New jobs to be created in response to growing demand

As its impressive, organic growth continues apace, Satori Education, formerly known as Go Live and headed up respected Stone businessman Joe Basketts, has announced that it’s now actively looking to expand its specialist team in the coming weeks.

And the expansion isn’t the only reason for the current buzz around the company, which increased from a one man workforce to a five-strong team in 2021 following a “phenomenal” growth surge it experienced in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Satori’s ground-breaking portfolio is creating excitement

After celebrating its third anniversary back in November, Satori is on the cusp of launching a unique, carbon zero course, which is the only accredited product of its kind specifically designed for schools and school leaders, and is creating excitement across the field of education.

It’s the latest addition to the firm’s ever-growing, specialist portfolio. In November it revealed plans to launch a cutting edge professional development training programme called Edtech Leaders – also thought to be the only UK programme of its kind – which is now up and running.

Speaking of the firm’s ongoing success, company founder Joe said: “The Covid pandemic has been a catalyst for the rapid growth of primary and secondary schools towards being more digitally mature. “Having enabled teachers to bridge the gap between home and the classroom during the pandemic, this growth is now being further fuelled by the increasing realisation that further investing in EdTech can positively impact pupil attainment, better prepare them for the future in the world of work, and reduce teacher workload in the long term.” He added: “One of the main stumbling blocks that schools face when expanding EdTech is lack of a well-developed strategy. Without this in place, everything else is likely to have limited impact, or at the worst case to fail completely. We work with schools to ensure their strategy and planning is robust and well-defined. “I believe this is a key element of our success and why we are seeing such rapid, organic growth as a company in this unique and developing market, which we are proud to be contributing to with our unique, cutting-edge packages.”

Satori Education founder Joe Basketts, is pictured centre, surrounded by members of his specialist team.

The company was founded in October 2018 and recruited its first member of staff in May 2020. It was up to a five-strong team by summer 2021.

It now boasts an ever growing client list that spans Staffordshire, Berkshire, Essex, Merseyside, West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Surrey, and Cheshire, and has staff based across the UK, including in Staffordshire, Merseyside; Huddersfield; Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire and Wiltshire.

For more on Satori Education, which is renowned for offering bespoke packages to schools and other education providers, please visit satori.education, email [email protected] or call 0800 622 6283.

