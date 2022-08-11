Falling application numbers exacerbate the shortage of UK teachers

Latest data reveals that applications for education roles have dropped by 32% between May 2022 and June 2022, while vacancies have shown a much slower decline (6%). That’s according to recent research from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).

The data, provided by the world’s largest network of job boards, Broadbean Technology, also shows that, when comparing 2022 so far with the same period in 2021, applications for education roles have fallen by 43%. While, part of this decline can be attributed to the 22% drop in vacancies during the same timeframe, these low application rates should be cause for concern as the new term approaches, coupled with additional rumours of strikes and resignations in the sector’s pipeline.

When analysing salary, year-on-year figures reveal that, for education-related roles, pay has risen by 0.5%, with month-on-month figures telling a similar story, showing a 0.6% rise. It should come as little surprise that those working in the sector are less than pleased with this limited increase, which doesn’t come close to covering the additional living costs these individuals are facing, with UK inflation predicted to hit 12% in October.

The regional picture for 2022 reveals that, London holds the lion’s share of education vacancies this year so far with a staggering 33,401 jobs recorded, the next closest regions are the West Midlands with 5,381, Greater Manchester (4,696) and Merseyside (3,436). In terms of applications per vacancy (APV), it’s promising to see that London had the highest APV (10) out of the regions reporting the greatest number of jobs. This was followed by the West Midlands (9) and West Yorkshire (8). The other regions that had relatively high APV were Tyne and Wear (13), followed by Brighton and Hove, Middlesborough and Luton, all at 11.

Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo, commented:

“Now is certainly a period of difficulty for hiring in the education sector, which has been badly affected by both skills shortages and the pandemic. The notable decline in teacher application numbers will be a worry for recruiters, employers, schools and parents alike. While it’s abundantly clear that more needs to be done to entice people into the education sector especially as the new term approaches, what will be of more concern is the possibility of more people leaving teaching roles in the near future. As it stands, for most teachers in England, salary will rise by 5% from September this year, however, with inflation predicted to reach 12% this autumn, this increase will not be enough for many teaching professionals.”

