Learning and development provider In Professional Development awarded for Armed Forces community support

A company which provides leadership and management training across the country has been praised for its commitment to the Armed Forces community.

After signing The Armed Forces Covenant earlier this year, which recognises the contribution that serving military personnel, veterans and their families have made and continue to make, The North West of England and the Isle of Man Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (NW RFCA), on behalf of the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS), awarded In Professional Development bronze for their support to employees and their customers.

Some of the Greater Manchester-based business’ commitment to the Armed Forces community are:*

Supporting reservists, ex-military service men and women, and those returning to civilian life after the military;

Providing discounts for ex-service men and women, and spouses of ex-service men and women on their programmes;

Internal training for ex-service men and women to upskill in a new role.

Dave Hall, CEO of In Professional Development said:

“There are more than two million ex-service people living in the UK, and with the percentage of working-age veterans projected to be around 44% by 2028, it’s our duty to support them where we can and help them make a successful transition into civilian life. 1

“As an inclusive company, it’s important everyone feels comfortable and can fulfil their potential. Signing the Armed Forces Covenant is an important part of our support and providing opportunities to our employees and customers.

“We’re looking forward to working with our Armed Forces community in the future and we hope the work we do, in some small way makes a difference to those that have served our country.”

In Professional Development provides dedicated learning and development programmes to the Armed Forces and MoD. Alex Firmin was previously in the military as a commissioned army officer and now works for In Professional Development as associate director of programmes.

Alex said: “We’re ideally placed to support service leavers in their transition to the next stage of their careers.

“Having experienced this myself when I left the Army in 2013, I fully understand the apprehension that a former soldier feels as they first enter the boardroom. This experience has helped to ensure our programmes give service leavers the ‘top up’ of professional knowledge they need, and also the reassurance that their deep professionalism and experience will stand them in very good stead.”

Captain Gavin Edwards, of the Royal Navy, is one of many Armed Forces personnel satisfied with the programmes delivered by In Professional following his completion of the Executive Mini MBA Accelerator course, which has helped hm ‘translate’ his 30+ years of service experience into business, finance, strategy and marketing.

“I attended the course having it been highly recommended by some of my colleagues who recently made the transition into the business world, Capt Edwards said,

“The course didn’t disappoint, exceeding all my expectation.”

Victoria Doran, MOD Regional Employer Engagement Director added:

“I am very pleased to confirm that In Professional Development have been awarded their ERS Bronze level Award. They are already putting plans in place to develop their support further and I look forward to watching them succeed.

If you are a member of the armed forces, a veteran, or a family member, the Armed Forces Covenant offers a wide variety of support to ensure you are being treated fairly.

The Defence ERS encourages employers to support defence and inspire other organisations to do the same as In Professional Development.

