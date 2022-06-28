Fashion Creativity and Sustainable Branding

The fashion industry represents an important part of our economies and employs over 75 million people worldwide. However, one of the stark statistics is that the fashion industry accounts for 8-10% of global carbon emissions and the need further continues for the apparel industry to shake up practices and rapidly evolve.

Waltham Forest College is now embedding sustainability into learning and the College arranged for a local entrepreneur ‘Gigi’, Galina Sherri, owner and creator of the business ‘Gigi’s Dressing Room’, to deliver an insightful workshop that builds students creativity, knowledge and awareness on environmental sustainability, linked to the fashion sector.

As the students geared up for inspiration; Gigi shared her fashion formula journey and handed fabrics and vintage garments to students to use as part of the masterclass workshop. Students were inspired by the different colours, patterns, textures and fabric designs and were given the freedom to create from scratch or upcycle existing piece of clothing and develop something brand new – proving gorgeous fashionable items can be made with old clothes, cut-offs or end-of-the-line fabrics.

‘Gigi’, Galina Sherri, commented:

“It was great to connect their learning into industry; and an invaluable opportunity to collaborate with the College and inspire a new generation and prepare them for a different future in the fashion industry”.

Prior to the successful workshop, students visited Gigi’s business based in Waltham Forest and viewed her vintage range and personalised looks and received insights into how her creations were achieved as well as information on her clothing rental services.

Karl Cobbina, Fashion & Textiles student, said:

“The learning link to industry has been inspirational as I have been able to gain new insights about the sector and develop my own understanding in techniques used. The discussions held around sustainability is an increasingly important issue for many people and I really appreciated the opportunity to witness how brands are incorporating this element and the direction the fashion industry is heading towards”.

As the workshops are set to continue in the future, and with more local businesses becoming aware of the benefits of such a fantastic partnership, it has never been a better time to be part of this fantastic educational community.

