Building Pathways For Adults Who Invest In Their Own Future

Adult learners are already investing in new careers; policy should turn that commitment into a connected journey from entry-level competence to higher technical progression.

The debate about skills in the UK nearly always begins with public funding and programmes, whether apprenticeships, the Growth and Skills Levy, devolved budgets or the Lifelong Learning Entitlement. Yet these are not the primary concerns for the adult considering a career change, who is more likely to ask whether training will fit around work and family, whether they will be competent at the end, whether an employer will recognise it and whether it will lead to a better living.

A qualification is essential evidence of achievement, particularly in safety-critical trades, but it is not a guarantee of a job or a sustainable career. A genuine pathway must build confidence to begin, competence to perform, certification that carries currency and, above all, context: an understanding of where the learner is starting, where the occupation is heading and what comes next.

Adults are already investing

This is not a marginal market. The Learning and Work Institute found that 42% of UK adults had participated in learning during the previous three years in 2025, although only 21% were currently learning. Those figures include many forms of activity and are not a market-size estimate for self-funded vocational training, for which no single comprehensive national total exists, but they show the depth of adult appetite.

These are not abstract expressions of interest; they are decisions made by adults who may have jobs, mortgages, children and caring responsibilities, and who cannot leave the labour market for several years. They invest because skilled trades offer an intelligible return through secure work, self-employment and opportunities created by electrification, retrofit, solar power, electric-vehicle charging and low-carbon heating.

Their investment is also part of the answer to a national problem. Skills England estimates that construction employed 2.8 million people and contributed more than £150 billion to the economy in 2025, while expansion and replacement demand across 30 priority occupations reaches 1.088 million workers by 2035. Crucially, 59% of projected additional employment requires Level 2 or Level 3 qualifications. [3]

Join up private commitment and public funding

The answer is not to replace private investment with blanket subsidy, but to use public funding where it unlocks progression. A career changer may self-fund flexible Level 2 or Level 3 learning to acquire core theory and competence, yet becoming fully occupationally competent often requires employment, supervised practice and on-site evidence. Providers, employers and funders need to bridge that difficult gap rather than leaving the learner with a certificate and nowhere to go.

Apprenticeship units, introduced through the Growth and Skills Levy for starts from August 2026, could help eligible employers add a defined critical skill. Units are designed for employed adults aged 19 and over, run for one to 16 weeks and contain 30 to 140 delivery hours, so an electrical contractor might recruit somebody with a strong self-funded foundation and use a unit for a genuine specialism.

They are not, however, a complete conversion route. Sole traders are ineligible, the learner must be employed through PAYE and a unit cannot duplicate existing learning or replace the workplace experience needed for full occupational competence. Full apprenticeships will remain right for many learners; the opportunity is to make boundaries more permeable, recognise relevant prior learning and allow employers to combine recruitment, supervised practice and targeted training coherently.

Build an escalator, not a series of dead ends

The Lifelong Learning Entitlement can extend that pathway upwards. From its launch, eligible learners can access loan funding for full courses at Levels 4 to 6 and selected modules, with a new learner entitled to up to £39,160 in tuition-fee support. Modular provision begins at 30 credits and includes engineering as well as architecture, building and planning.

Its value for the trades is progression rather than the usual Level 2 or Level 3 entry route. An experienced tradesperson could move into building-services engineering, renewable-system design, inspection, digital construction, estimating, site supervision or project management, but only if providers make that next step visible and practical.

Independent providers, awarding organisations, colleges and higher education partners should therefore map occupational competence into Level 4 and Level 5 entry, provide bridging support for adults returning to study, offer 30-credit blocks in blended, evening or intensive formats and make credit portable. Because modular LLE provision must be delivered by an Office for Students-registered provider, effective progression partnerships will be essential.

Measure what the learner becomes able to do

Success should be measured beyond enrolment and completion. Did the learner enter the workforce, become fully competent, increase earnings, build a business and return as technology and regulation changed? Lifelong learning cannot remain a series of transactions; it should be a relationship supporting an evolving career. The destination is not the qualification; it is what the learner becomes able to do next.

By Ian Bennett, Group Founder and CEO, Access Training , Member of the Lifelong Education Institute

You can read the latest LEI Thinks, ‘A Qualification Is Not a Career’ here