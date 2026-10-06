Engineering apprentice makes her mark in advanced technology sector

A YOUNG engineer building her career with a global technology company has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award after making impressive strides in advanced manufacturing.

Olivia Ashley, 20, from Prestatyn, combines an HNC in Mechanical Technology at Coleg Cambria Deeside with a four-year craft apprenticeship at St Asaph-based Teledyne Qioptiq.

Now working in vacuum coating, Olivia is gaining experience in a highly specialised area of manufacturing as part of a company producing advanced optical and photonic technologies for markets including defence, aerospace and space.

Her progress has seen her named one of five finalists for the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) Merseyside and North Wales Region Most Improved Apprentice Award 2026, with the winner to be announced at its Annual Dinner in Chester on October 16.

The recognition also highlights the role apprenticeships and higher-level technical education can play in developing the next generation of skilled employees for engineering and technology businesses.

Olivia joined the HNC after completing a range of professional and practical qualifications, but the move to higher-level study represented a significant academic leap, particularly in the scientific modules.

Early assessments highlighted the scale of the challenge, but additional support and Olivia’s determination led to a dramatic improvement, culminating in 73% in her Mechanical Principles examination in January.

Her achievements are even more remarkable given an incredibly difficult period for her family. Olivia lost her grandfather on New Year’s Day and, around the same time, her younger brother Declan, 17, was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy. He is now recovering well, while her nan is also facing treatment for a brain tumour.

Rather than allowing those challenges to derail her studies, Olivia says the strength shown by her family inspired her to keep going.

“It was a challenge at first because I didn’t have that foundation and wasn’t prepared for the step up, but I’ve had so much support,” she said.

“Everyone has been there every step of the way, and I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s really built my confidence.

“My family have inspired me to keep going and focus on my college work. Declan has been so brave and is recovering well – he’s been an inspiration to me.

“I was so surprised to be shortlisted for the award. Just to be recognised is a great achievement and I’m so pleased.”

Olivia also volunteered to become Student Representative within weeks of starting the programme.

Salah Berdouk, Curriculum Director for Advanced Engineering at Coleg Cambria, praised her progress, saying she had grown from struggling with the basics to leading her peers.

Her apprenticeship is also providing a direct route into a skilled career in the technology and manufacturing sector. On completing the programme, Olivia is on course to become a Grade 6 Operator at Teledyne Qioptiq.

Supported throughout by boyfriend Jake and her family, she is also keen to see more young women consider careers in engineering, manufacturing and STEM.

“I would definitely encourage more young women to apply,” she said.

“It’s a great career and we need to see more girls coming through. An apprenticeship is a brilliant pathway because you can earn as you learn.”