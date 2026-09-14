Major careers event to showcase 1,000 opportunities for young people across North Wales

YOUNG people will have access to more than 1,000 education, training and employment opportunities at a major careers event this autumn.

Four of the region’s leading education institutions are joining forces with more than 25 employers for Pathways to Success at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on Saturday October 17, from 10am-3pm.

Coleg Cambria, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Bangor University and Wrexham University – partners in the North Wales Tertiary Alliance (NWTA) – will bring together opportunities spanning college and university, apprenticeships, training and employment.

The free bilingual event is open to young people and families from across the region and beyond, reflecting the wide geographical reach of the four institutions and the employers they work with across Wales and neighbouring areas of England.

It comes as latest Welsh Government figures show North Wales had the highest estimated NEET rate of Wales’s economic regions, with 15.1%* of 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training over the three-year period ending December 2025.

The NWTA partners say closer collaboration between education and industry can play an important role in helping young people understand the choices available and identify a route that works for them.

Yana Williams, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria, said: “Pathways to Success reflects the strength of the North Wales Tertiary Alliance and our shared commitment to ensuring young people have clear, accessible routes into education, training and employment.

“Collaboration between education providers and employers across the region has never been more important, particularly as we look to address skills needs and ensure no young person is left behind.

“This event will bring those opportunities together in one place, giving young people and their families the information, advice and connections they need to make informed decisions about their future.”

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Chief Executive Officer, Aled Jones-Griffith, highlighted the importance of providing young people across North Wales with clear and accessible pathways to their future: “At Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, we see every day the talent and ambition of young people across North Wales. With campuses and provision serving communities across the region, we want every learner to have access to high-quality opportunities and a clear pathway to their future.

“The Pathways to Success event at Venue Cymru is a fantastic opportunity to bring education, training and employers together under one roof, giving young people and their families the chance to explore the many opportunities available across North Wales and make informed choices about their future.”

Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor, Bangor University said: “Young people face a complex range of education and employment choices. By working together as the key institutions serving our region through the North Wales Tertiary Alliance, we can make those choices clearer.

“Through projects such as Pathways to Success, the Alliance gives young people across our region direct access to practical guidance and opportunities, helping them make confident, informed decisions about their future.

“Bangor University is proud to support this collaboration and help every student find a pathway that matches their talents, aspirations and potential.”

Wrexham University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joe Yates, said: “We’re proud to be a member of the North Wales Tertiary Alliance. By working together to create clear pathways into education and employment, we can help more people build successful careers close to home, strengthen our communities, and ensure local businesses have access to the talent they need to grow and thrive.

“As a University that serves the communities across North Wales, we know that when we invest in local people, our whole region benefits. The NWTA helps more learners develop the skills they need, stay in the area if they choose to, and contribute to thriving communities, stronger businesses and a more prosperous North Wales. We hope that as many people as possible will join us in Llandudno for the Pathways to Success event.”

Pathways to Success is aimed at pupils in Years 10-13, college students considering their next move, young people unsure about what comes next, and parents and carers.

Visitors will be able to meet employers and education providers, take part in interactive activities, explore careers and qualifications, and receive advice on their next steps.

The organisers are encouraging young people from across North Wales and further afield – including Cheshire, Wirral, Shropshire and other border communities – to attend and discover the opportunities available to them.