Fife College continues response to the cost-of-living crisis with launch of free lunches for students

Fife College is now providing free lunches for students as part of their wide range of support measures to make coming to college affordable.

Offered in addition to the long-running breakfast club, which has served over 5,000 free breakfasts since the start of this academic year alone, the lunches are available at all campuses for students to benefit from.

The introduction of the lunch club is another supportive measure from the College aimed to help students during the cost-of-living crisis.

According to last week’s NUS Scotland report, more than half of college and university students across Scotland skip meals due to lack of money.

Fife College is determined to tackle this and any other obstacle getting in the way of students accessing education.

Vicki Anton, Head of Student Experience at Fife College, said:

“Sadly, the recent NUS Scotland report matched what our students have been telling us for some time.

“We are absolutely committed to helping our current and prospective students during this cost-of-living crisis though, reassuring them that the college will continue to offer them the support they need.

“Building on our incredibly popular breakfast club, we have launched a free lunch service which now gives students – regardless of means – access to two nutritious meals per day.

“Fife College also provides access to free laptops and other devices to help with studies as well as support in gaining Hardship payments and food shop vouchers. This is a constantly evolving list based on the needs of our students as the cost-of-living crisis continues.”

Additional support, highlighted as part of Fife College’s ongoing cost-of-living support campaign, includes free bus travel, for those under 22, free gym sessions at the College’s Kirkcaldy campus, and free/discounted haircuts and beauty treatments.

The College’s Guidance team are also available to discuss any personal issues or financial concerns students may have.

