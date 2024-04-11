Fife College finalists in three categories at The Herald Higher Education Awards

Fife College has been shortlisted in three categories at this year’s Herald Higher Education Awards.

The College’s work to support students through the cost-of-living crisis has been recognised in two categories while partnership work with Babcock International has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Business Engagement in Colleges category.

The cost-of-living initiatives introduced by the College and efforts to highlight them to students are recognised in both the Supporting Student Wellbeing and Marketing/PR Campaign of the Year categories. The College’s commitment to supporting students through the cost-of-living saw over 34,000 free meals served during the 2022/23 academic year thanks to a new lunch club that was introduced alongside an existing breakfast club.

Just under 15,000 free Chromebook loans were also made available as part of the College’s wide range of support measures to make studying at college affordable. Additional support, highlighted as part of the campaign, included free bus travel, for those under 22, free gym sessions at the College’s Kirkcaldy campus, and free/discounted haircuts and beauty treatments in College salons.

The College and Babcock have jointly been shortlisted for the Outstanding Business Engagement in Colleges category for the Production Support Operative (PSO) Programme. The College worked alongside Fife Council, trade unions and local community partners to help create Babcock’s training programme which is aimed at addressing the skills shortage in the shipbuilding industry.

As part of the programme, the first of its kind in the UK, the College delivered bespoke capability development for every PSO at its Rosyth Campus.

The Babcock training programme has since been recognised by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) Sanctuary Awards, winning this year’s Social Value category. It was also named winner of the ‘Transformational Change through Education & Skills’ category at the Centre for Engineering, Education and Development (CeeD) Industry Awards.

Jim Metcalfe, Fife College Principal, said: