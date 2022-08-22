Fife College named a finalist in four categories at Learning Places Scotland Awards

Fife College has been shortlisted in four categories at this year’s Learning Places Scotland Awards.

The Academy, the College’s purpose-built training restaurant, has been named a finalist in two categories while new Learning Innovation Hubs at the College have also been shortlisted in two categories at the awards, which celebrate excellence and achievement in education across Scotland.

Finalists in the Learning Spaces and Pupil/Student Experience categories, The Academy restaurant provides excellent facilities for the College’s hospitality and culinary arts students, giving them training to industry standards and access to a real-life working environment.

The student-run restaurant, based at the College’s Kirkcaldy campus, was recently refurbished with the help of three design HND 3D Design students, Nina Weryk, Ryan Awdry and Thomas Nelson, involved in designing the space which is now a modern and inviting cafe during the day, and a lively, upmarket restaurant at night.

Nina has since gone on to complete a degree in 3D Interior Design at Heriot-Watt University, Ryan is at Dundee University where he is studying Interior and Environmental Design while Thomas is about to start his second year at Dundee University, where he is studying Urban Planning and Sustainability.

The College’s new Learning Innovation Hubs have also been shortlisted in both the Technology: Transforming Learning, Teaching and the Curriculum and the Innovation in Delivering a Sustainable Learning Space categories.

The new facilities, at the College’s Dunfermline and Glenrothes campuses, offer additional flexible learning and teaching spaces for students and staff.

Specially designed to offer an environment for hybrid, flexible, and collaborative study, the spaces feature video walls, mics, cameras, circular segmented tables, node chairs with storage bases, bookable pods, collaborative tables with individual screens and individual booth chairs and sofas.

Karen Colville, Built Environment and Design lecturer at Fife College said:

“I couldn’t have been prouder of the students’ design and their work on the project to redesign the training restaurant at the Kirkcaldy Campus – it was driven and developed through their amazing talent and commitment with the College fully embracing their involvement, not only the design but also the delivery of the final space too.

“It’s fantastic to see all that work recognised with the award nominations at this year’s Learning Places Scotland awards.”

Sharon Burns, Head of Digital Learning at Fife College, said:

“We are delighted that our Learning Innovation Hubs have been shortlisted at the Learning Places Scotland awards.

“Part of the College’s commitment to enhance our campuses, our estates and digital teams did a brilliant job creating the flexible spaces which are equipped with the latest learning technology.

“Students and staff have already been making great use of the spaces, which can be adapted to different delivery modes, ensuring they can be utilised for years to come for a range of college functions.”

