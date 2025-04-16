Fife College recognised for excellence in Student Wellbeing and Inclusion

Fife College has been shortlisted in two categories at The Herald Education Awards, recognising its innovative work in student wellbeing and equality, diversity and inclusion.

In the category of Supporting Student Wellbeing, the College has been recognised for its pioneering initiative, Transforming Student Wellbeing: The Fife College Health & Wellbeing Hubs. In response to the rising demand for mental health support, the College’s Student Health & Wellbeing team took steps to embed dedicated mental health and wellbeing staff directly on campuses. The introduction of Health & Wellbeing Hubs created safe, welcoming spaces where students can access specialist advice, participate in wellbeing activities and receive tailored support with minimal wait times.

This holistic, student-centred model replaces traditional referral-based systems with a seamless, proactive approach that still maintains close ties to external providers. Significantly enhancing access to services, reducing stigma, and improving overall student wellbeing, Fife College’s model is already being viewed as a blueprint for other institutions seeking sustainable, effective ways to support student mental health.

In the Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award category, the College has been recognised for its wide-ranging and impactful work in building a culture of inclusivity and empowerment. The College’s Equality, Diversity & Inclusion strategy, underpinned by a data-driven approach and sustained community engagement, has seen the successful implementation of training, awareness campaigns and inclusive practices at every level of the institution.

Key to this work has been the creation of four staff-led employee community groups – Women’s, LGBTQ+, Men’s, and Disability & Neurodiverse. These groups, led by the College’s Organisational Development and Human Resources team, provide supportive spaces for connection, dialogue and change. The College has also introduced a unique Health and Wellbeing Passport – a confidential tool that empowers staff to share health needs, disabilities and required workplace accommodations.

James Thomson, Fife College Deputy Principal, said:

“Being shortlisted for these two Herald Education Awards is a fantastic recognition of Fife College’s ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

“The nominations speak to the real difference our work is making – whether it’s ensuring students can access vital mental health support when they need it, or building a culture where everyone feels valued and heard.

“I am incredibly proud of what our college community has achieved and deeply grateful to all those who have helped bring these initiatives to life.”

The Herald Education Awards: For Further and Higher Education are back for their 10th anniversary year. The awards celebrate the extraordinary things that are going on in universities and colleges across Scotland.

They highlight innovation in teaching and explore how colleges and universities market themselves, support students, and engage with employers, as well as recognising those amazing students who make a significant contribution to student life as well as academia.

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced on Thursday 29 May at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.