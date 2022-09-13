Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Financial Times 2022 ranking: Rennes SB gains five places in the ranking of top management schools and lands in the Top 50 worldwide!

Business School September 13, 2022
0 Comments
Financial Times 2022 ranking: Rennes SB gains five places in the ranking of top management schools and lands in the Top 50 worldwide!
1st for EPA In Article Block advert Sept 22

The Programme Grande Ecole – Master in Management of Rennes School of Business has been reinstated in the prestigious Financial Times ranking and has moved up 5 places to rejoin the Top 50 best Masters in Management worldwide.

On 12 September 2022, the British Financial Times (FT) newspaper published its 2022 list of the Top Masters in Management worldwide. Rennes School of Business is ranked 49th, having moved up 5 places from the last ranking, thus rejoining the Top 50 Masters in Management worldwide!

Rennes School of Business re-enters the rankings

After its absence in 2021 due to an insufficient number of responses, mainly due to the Covid health situation, Rennes SB has taken back its position in this prestigious ranking. This is an opportunity for the School to thank the 2019 graduates who were interviewed this year and were very active, proving themselves essential to the programme’s success in the rankings!

5 places gained compared to the last ranking

Among the main reasons for this performance, the quality of its teaching staff, and in particular the proportion of professors with a doctorate/PhD, as well as the average salaries of its graduates have enabled Rennes School of Business to gain 5 places compared to the last ranking.

1st French Grande Ecole on the “International Experience” criterion

It is on the “international experience” criterion that the Breton Grande Ecole of Management particularly stands out. It is ranked 1st among the French grandes écoles and 3rd worldwide. This criterion is calculated on the basis of the number of students who spend at least one month abroad during their studies at the School.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Business School

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this