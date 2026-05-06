Frankfurt School of Finance & Management appoints Siemens AG CFO to Board of Trustees

As of May 1st, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management has appointed Veronika Bienert, Chief Financial Officer of Siemens AG, to its Board of Trustees. The Board, which comprises leading figures from the business world, advises and supervises the management of the business school. The members of the Board of Trustees bring many years of experience in senior roles at internationally operating companies across a broad range of sectors and, through their expertise, make a significant contribution to the strategic development of Frankfurt School.

“In order to put Germany and Europe in a position to succeed in the future, we need people with curiosity, the courage to drive change and the willingness to engage in lifelong learning. Such people are our most important asset in global competition. Transforming the economy requires solid financial expertise as well as a deep understanding of global interdependencies,” says Veronika Bienert.



“Frankfurt School makes an important contribution in this regard. I look forward to supporting the further development of the university as a member of its Board of Trustees and to contributing insights from the practice of a technology company with global operations.”

Rainer Neske, CEO of LBBW and Chairman of the Frankfurt School Board of Trustees, adds,

“Given the geopolitical environment, it is more important than ever for Europe to strengthen its economic resilience and mobilise investment. Through its excellent education and research at the interface of finance and management, Frankfurt School makes an important contribution to strengthening Europe, and Veronika Bienert brings valuable perspectives to the Board of Trustees.”

“Our business school is characterised by the close integration of academic excellence and practical relevance,” says Professor Nils Stieglitz, President and CEO of Frankfurt School. “With Veronika Bienert, we are gaining an internationally experienced expert in corporate finance from one of the world’s leading industrial enterprises. Her perspective will further strengthen our activities in research, teaching and executive education in this key field. I would like to thank her and the entire Board of Trustees for their commitment.”

Veronika Bienert has been CFO of Siemens AG since April 2026 and a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG since October 2024, overseeing the service portfolio of Siemens Financial Services, Siemens Real Estate and Global Business Services. Veronika Bienert has been with Siemens for over 30 years, holding various management roles in Hong Kong, Russia, and Germany. Through her roles in leadership, strategy, and finance, she has supported the transformation of global businesses such as Industrial Automation and Mobility.