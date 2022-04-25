Free virtual production learning platform launched at NAB

On April 24, 2022, Zero Density announces the launch of a new online learning platform for creators of real-time broadcast graphics and virtual sets, “Zero Density Academy.” Featuring more than 50 in-depth video lessons, Zero Density Academy enables broadcasters to learn future-proof skills and earn a globally recognized certification — all for free.

“When we released our Reality software, we were the first to make high-end compositing happen in real time, live on broadcast,” says Faraz Qayyum, head of academy at Zero Density. “We’ve since helped clients like Fox Sports, The Weather Channel and Warner Media enhance their virtual studio production workflows with the Reality ecosystem, which enables them to deliver photorealistic immersive experiences to their global audience. We then made Reality Engine freely available on our website, where it’s been downloaded tens of thousands of times. Now, we are taking the next step: sharing all we know about creating immersive broadcast graphics by launching Zero Density Academy.”

Developed using feedback from industry and educational partners, Zero Density Academy is based on structured, self-paced micro-learning content. Anyone can log in and search for a video lesson on anything including real-time graphics operations, production controls, creative workflows, green screen, AR compositing and more. They can also follow pre-defined Reality courses that cover skills for key career tracks, including:

Operator

Generalist

Content Specialist

Technician

Virtual Production Specialist

Broadcast Designer

“Some of these career tracks are only just starting to be established — but through our work with the world’s biggest broadcasters and virtual studio experts, we’ve seen the skyrocketing demand for these skills first-hand,” Qayyum explains. “Today, virtual production is changing film sets and virtual studios are revolutionizing live television. Real-time graphics are the future, and we’re helping the industry’s talent be ready for it.”

In order to represent real-life scenarios, each course on Zero Density Academy has been created using Zero Density’s own state-of-the-art, in-house R&D studio. Whether it’s fine-tuning Reality Keyer or building control templates, each lesson has a real-world application that can be put into use right away.

Once learners pass all the courses on the certification path, they will receive a final assignment that will be submitted to Zero Density’s product experts. Through individual feedback, learners will have the support they need to improve on their work. Once they pass the assignment, they will receive the Zero Density certification and be listed on the website as certified professionals.

Pricing and Availability

You can access Zero Density Academy today for free at https://academy.zerodensity.tv/.

