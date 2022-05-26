INSPIRATIONAL FURTHER EDUCATION STAFF HONOURED IN PRESTIGIOUS UK CELEBRATION OF TEACHING

Today, 26 May, eight staff who work in further education settings have been named among 80 Pearson National Teaching Award winners across the country. Each winner has been presented with a Silver Award for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

The winners are:

Dominic Whelan, Sandwell College, The Award for FE Lecturer of the Year

Ivor Neill, North West Regional College, The Award for FE Lecturer of the Year

Jacqueline Turner, North West Regional College, The Award for FE Lecturer of the Year

Sean Patterson, Farnborough College of Technology, The Award for FE Lecturer of the Year

Steph Lee-Vae, The Bedford College Group, The Award for FE Lecturer of the Year

The Additional Learning Support (ALS) Team, Oldham College, The Award for FE Team of the Year

The Motor Vehicle Team, The Bedford College Group, The Award for FE Team of the Year

The NWRC Level 3 Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health Studies Team, North West Regional College, The Award for FE Team of the Year

The Silver Award winners have now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards later in the year. Recognition of this once in a lifetime achievement will be broadcast on the BBC’s The One Show as part of a week-long celebration of teaching, which sees famous faces honour award winners every night in the run up to the ceremony. This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the exceptional school leaders and teachers who have worked wonders to bring together their local communities despite the challenges of the past few years.

The Silver Award winners are being honoured as part of the wider celebrations for national ‘Thank a Teacher Day’, bringing together everyone across the country to celebrate the schools and colleges at the heart of our communities.

Dame Helen Mirren, David Walliams, Dame Joanna Lumley, Edith Bowman, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Deborah Meaden, Emilia Fox, Rudolph Walker and Rob Biddulph are just a few of the big names calling on the country to come together and pay tribute to every member of staff who makes our schools so special. The celebrities have created their own personal ‘thank you’ to their teachers and are encouraging fans to support the campaign.

The celebrities will also be running competitions for students, with David Walliams judging his favourite piece of short writing, while Rob Biddulph will choose a winning piece of artwork. The campaign has also organised a series of activities for students to celebrate the day, including colouring, word searches, and group drawing activities.

Sharon Hague, Managing Director of Schools at Pearson UK, said:

“Congratulations to today’s Silver Award winners on their incredible achievement, they should all feel very proud of themselves. And thank you to all the incredible educators and support staff across this country who really do make our schools and colleges so special. I am delighted that we can take this opportunity to say how much we appreciate all that you do for the young people in your care.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said:

“Congratulations to the Silver Award winners on this incredible achievement, and for the hard work and dedication which led up to it. Winning this award is impressive, well-deserved and shows their commitment to helping students achieve their full potential.”

