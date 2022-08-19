Lecturer, Programme Leader and Education Officer roles available at Manchester institute

One of the UK’s specialist providers of music technology and game development degrees, dBs Institute of Sound & Digital Technologies (dBs), has announced it is recruiting for five roles at its new Manchester campus, New Century. The vacancies sit within a range of departments from teaching to marketing, and both full and part time roles are available.

dBs’s portfolio of sector-leading undergraduate and postgraduate programmes allows students to work in multidisciplinary creative teams, on real-world briefs, spring boarding students into the industries they want to work in.

The freshly renovated New Century campus is just a two-minute walk from Victoria station and employees will have the opportunity to work with a range of world-renowned equipment. There are professionally equipped control rooms, and five electronic music production suites, as well as game development studios.

The five roles that dBs are currently recruiting for are:

Programme Leader: Music (Part time)

HE Lecturer: Music & Sound Engineering (Part time)

HE Lecturer: Electronic Music Production (Part time)

Marketing and Engagement Officer (Full time)

Education Liaison Officer (Full time)

The Programme Leader will take centre stage on academic leadership, supporting on the delivery of programmes across the institute. The Education Liaison Officer will lead on student recruitment, focusing on encouraging applications. The successful candidate for the Marketing and Engagement Officer role will work to raise awareness of the dBs Institute in Manchester. Finally, both HE lecturers will focus on delivering specialised teaching to students across a range of courses.

Full job specifications, salaries, hours and benefits are available on the dBs website.

Ebrahim Akudi, Head of Centre for dBs Manchester said:

“It’s an exciting time to join us at dBs Manchester, as we embark on our Northern adventure, launching our campus in New Century, one of the city’s most iconic heritage music venues. We’re looking for ambitious candidates who are passionate about production and want to develop their careers in a diverse and fast paced environment.”

“Our core values are all about giving our students a personalised learning experience, helping aspiring musicians, producers, sound designers and engineers grow their passions and maximise their potential. So, if that sounds like something that you’d excel in, our applications are open now.”

“If the jobs listed don’t apply to you, we are always looking for like-minded talent who are interested in working with us, so feel free to still get in touch!”

To find out more information about dBs Institute, its tutors and specialist courses, visit: www.dbsinstitute.ac.uk

