Lauren pursues career in cyber security!

Lauren Benton, a Computer Science student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), is on track for a career in cyber security and is encouraging more young women to consider a future in the industry.

Currently undertaking the T Level in Digital Support and Security (Cyber Security & Networking), Lauren recently took part in a video case study to promote careers in technology as part of International Girls in ICT Day, taking place on Thursday 23 April.

As part of her course, Lauren is completing an industry placement with the Digital Education Team at Royal Derby Hospital, gaining hands-on experience in a professional IT environment. She plans to progress to university to study cyber security after completing her T Level.

International Girls in ICT Day is a global initiative led by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), aimed at empowering girls and young women to pursue education and careers in information and communication technologies. The campaign highlights the importance of gender equality in STEM and promotes greater female participation in the technology sector.

Lauren said: “It’s so important to have more women in the IT industry because we’re still such a minority in this field. Studying the T Level in Digital Support and Security has given me valuable hands-on experience, from working with the Digital Education Team at Royal Derby Hospital to exploring different areas of computer science.”

She added: “After the course, I want to go to university to study cyber security and computer science. There are so many pathways within IT and cyber security, and this course has shown me just how many exciting opportunities there are.”

Jacqui Maw, Curriculum Team Leader for Computer Science at BSDC said: “Lauren is an excellent example of how the T Level in Digital Support and Security helps students develop real-world technical skills and confidence. She has shown great commitment throughout her studies and her industry placement, and we’re proud to see her using her experience to inspire more young women to consider careers in cyber security.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College is encouraging more local employers to get involved in supporting students through work placements, helping to develop the next generation of skilled professionals. Employers interested in offering a placement opportunity are invited to get in touch via [email protected].

For more information about the range of Computer Science courses at Burton and South Derbyshire College, take a look at the College website at www.bsdc.ac.uk.