From education to employment

Gamekeeping students on target at Blair Castle shooting event

Borders College April 5, 2023
Group of students inside Blair Athol Castle

@BordersCollege Gamekeeping students recently participated in the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) Keepers Day hosted at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl.

Led by Mike Holliday, Chair of BASC Scotland Gamekeeping & Wildlife Management Working Group, more than 80 gamekeepers attended the event.

It was a successful day for Borders College students, with Rian Waugh winning the Student High Gun trophy in the Clay Shooting category.

Fellow student Thomas Kerr was also on fire, taking third place in the Clay Shooting category.

Both students were presented their awards by chair of the BASC Scottish Gamekeeping Advisory group Mike Holliday.

Borders College students have an excellent record at the event, winning five times in a row in the Student category. Well done to everyone involved.

Published in: Education
Borders College

