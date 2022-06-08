Shopping Cart

From education to employment
GEMS Education launches scholarship programme to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

June 8, 2022
0 Comments
  • Programme to award one scholarship for every year of Queen’s 70-year reign
  • 70 pupils to benefit from scholarships, each covering tuition fees for a full year
  • GEMS students from across 43 GEMS schools will be eligible for scholarships

GEMS Education has launched a new scholarship programme in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks the 70th anniversary of the accession of the British monarch in 1952. A total of 70 scholarships, each covering the full cost of a year’s tuition, will be awarded to students from across 43 GEMS schools.

Sunny Varkey, Founder, GEMS Education, said: “As the UAE’s oldest and largest school operator, we have been providing a world-class education based on the British curriculum ever since 1984, when we opened GEMS Cambridge International School in Dubai. Today, the lion’s share of our schools offers British curriculum pathways and qualifications, and we know how much GEMS parents and students value these.

“This new scholarship programme is our way of giving back to our community while recognising our strong bonds with the United Kingdom and the remarkable milestone of its much-loved monarch.”

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “We are pleased to be able to mark this historic occasion by awarding a full year’s scholarship for each of the 70 years that the Queen has been on the throne. It is our honour and privilege to be able to support and facilitate the education of students from all over the world through this new scholarship programme.”

British curriculum schools make up the majority of GEMS schools, with GEMS students of all ages today engaged in myriad activities marking the Platinum Jubilee, joining the celebrations taking place across the United Kingdom.

Education
Global Education News

