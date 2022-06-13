Glasgow Clyde becomes the first college in Scotland to receive Breastfeeding Friendly accreditation

Glasgow Clyde College has become Scotland’s first Further Education institution to obtain accreditation from Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland.

Supported by the Scottish Government, the scheme aims to provide mums with positive experiences of breastfeeding when in public.

Despite protection from the Breastfeeding etc. (Scotland) Act 2005 and the Equality Act 2010, many mothers can feel uncomfortable breastfeeding in public spaces and Scotland has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in Europe.

The Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland accreditation allows organisations to uphold and actively support these laws by prominently displaying their membership of the scheme, encouraging mums to feel relaxed and confident about breastfeeding on their premises.

Julie Wales, Curriculum and Quality Leader, Faculty of Health and Wellbeing at Glasgow Clyde College, said:

“We are thrilled that Glasgow Clyde College has become the first further education institution to be accredited by Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland. This will allow mothers to breastfeed on campus with confidence while reassuring them that the college holds breastfeeding legislation in the highest regard.”

Breastfeeding is important to the health of both mother and baby.While many new mums start breastfeeding, some stop within a few weeks or months.This is often because they feel there is a lack of support, particularly when they want to feed their baby outside their home.

Annette Dougan, Health Improvement Practitioner at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said:

“Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) have been working in conjunction with Glasgow Clyde College staff and students with the aim of promoting and actively contributing towards a positive breastfeeding culture and increasing breastfeeding rates within our Glasgow communities.”

All three of Glasgow Clyde College’s campuses – Langside, Cardonald and Anniesland – will display the accreditation throughout their buildings and public spaces. There will also be support teams at each campus and each will have a dedicated breastfeeding space with fridges for the storage of breast milk.

To mark Scottish Breastfeeding Week (13-19 June), the college will also be hosting an informative Instagram Live session to explore the benefits of breastfeeding and what this new accreditation means for mums on campus.

Published in