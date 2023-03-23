Glasgow Clyde College comes out on top in Education Report

Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) has received an excellent annual engagement report on the quality of its learning and teaching from Scotland’s national education inspection body.

The college, which operates three campuses across the city, received the report from Education Scotland, which documented 45 areas of positive improvement – a record for GCC.

The report praised the college’s efforts in improving its curriculum, learning, teaching and assessment experience, services to support learning and learner engagement throughout all stages of the learner journey – from application to graduation.

GCC’s coordinated approach to student recruitment, onboarding, guidance and support was also commended, along with highlighting its approach to improving retention by creating a sense of belonging among students, including support for those who speak other languages.

Other areas highlighted included GCC’s work with a variety of external partners which help to support students through their college journey, including mental health charities, along with using a virtual learning environment to provide learners access to college materials outside of the classroom. The report also indicated that GCC has the capacity to continue to improve its impressive support for learners.

Jon Vincent, Principal of Glasgow Clyde College, said:

“I am so proud of the hard work and dedication each and every member of staff at Glasgow Clyde College has put into our wonderful institution over the last year. We’ve such a passionate team who are committed to providing a stellar learning experience to all of our students – from lectures and tutorials to our breakfast club and out-of-hours support services.

“We’re constantly reviewing our practices and looking to improve every aspect of the college experience we offer, and to have this hard work recognised with such an outstanding report from our industry body is a huge accolade. I’d like to thank everyone for making this happen.”

The report recommended five areas for development, many of which have already been addressed or are in the process of being actioned, including improving funding information and wider access to sports facilities.

Glasgow Clyde College enrols around 16,000 new students each year on a range of programmes from SCQF level two access courses to level nine degree provision, providing learners with the skills required to enter the professional workplace confidently.

