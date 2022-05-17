Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Global Banking School set to open East London campus with HSBC UK funding

FE News Editor May 17, 2022
0 Comments
Higher education provider Global Banking School has received an eight-figure funding package from HSBC UK to open a new 30,000 sq. ft. site in Stratford, East London.

The business, which provides applied banking and finance education around the world, is using the funding to develop a new campus acting as a fintech hub.

This facility will offer students a variety of higher education courses, predominantly in digital finance and business.

The additional campus will be the seventh UK site for Global Banking School, with capacity for 800 new students. Opening the fintech hub will create 100 new jobs.

The new three-floor building will provide classrooms and lecture spaces, a 160-seat auditorium, and outdoor and communal areas for students.

The site will enable the business to meet increased demand for its courses, including apprenticeship programmes in both banking and finance. The new apprenticeship offering at the site will be a vital contributor to the future growth of the business, with the first intake of students expected summer 2022. 

Professor Ray Lloyd, CEO of Global Banking School, said:

“The new Stratford campus is an exciting development for the business and we look forward to welcoming our new students to the site this summer. We are particularly pleased to be able to prioritise the development of our apprenticeship offering, which forms an important part of our future growth. The support from HSBC UK and our Relationship Director, Louise Russell, has been instrumental as we continue to expand the business.”

Maria Alavi, Area Director North & East London Corporate Banking at HSBC UK, added:

“We are pleased to support Global Banking School as its continues to provide vital higher education opportunities to the next generation. The new site will provide opportunities for a greater number of students to access vital courses and we look forward to continuing our support as the business looks to grow in the coming years.”

Leo Jones, National Head of Education at HSBC UK, added:

“Global Banking School continue to go from strength to strength and deliver their exciting growth strategy. We are delighted to support their latest property purchase and are proud to continue to support growth in the UK higher education sector.”

Global Banking School currently has seven UK campuses across London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds with an eighth site in Dubai. Offering both undergraduate and postgraduate courses to over 10,000 students worldwide.

Education
