GMB to ballot more than One Hundred Thousand local governments workers on 23/24 pay deal

Workers including carers, school staff, social workers, and refuse collectors will be recommended to reject the deal

GMB is set to ballot more than 100,000 local government workers after the NJC pay deal for 2023/24.

Workers including carers, school staff, social workers, refuse collectors will be recommended to reject a flat rate proposed settlement from the local government employers.

GMB’s Local Government Staff Council is recommending that members reject the offer after the Local Government Association (LGA) said that it was the last and final offer on the table.

If workers reject the deal in the ballot, which will run for six weeks from the end of March, GMB will move to a full strike vote.

Sharon Wilde, GMB National Officer, said:

“Simply put, this deal isn’t enough to make up for a decade of austerity, followed by a cost-of-living crisis.

“In addition for many of GMB’s part time workers, including tens of thousands of school staff, the part time nature of the role means their pay rise will be far less than the headline figures.

“In addition, several non-pay related demands from GMB were rejected by the LGA.

“Ultimately it’s up for GMB members to decide, but that’s why our local government and schools committees are recommending rejection.”

Published in