Gold bloom at Harrogate Flower Show for Shipley College

Shipley College is celebrating a blossoming success after scooping a series of prestigious awards at this year’s Harrogate Spring Flower Show – including a coveted Gold in the live floristry competition.

For weeks, the College’s talented Floristry students have put their heart and soul into preparing their stunning exhibits, showing off their skills and love for floristry.

The College showcased a dazzling display of colour, scent and creativity. Weeks of preparation paid off as the group wowed judges and visitors alike with their imaginative arrangements and technical brilliance.

Among the stars of the show was Rebekka Kill – both a student and member of staff – who took home a Gold award in the fiercely competitive live floristry challenge. Her beautifully constructed display captured the attention of judges and highlighted the calibre of talent nurtured at Shipley College. Her skill and creativity stood out as she went head-to-head with other seasoned florists, making the College proud.

Shipley College has a strong history of success at the Harrogate Flower Show, consistently achieving awards and recognition for their floristry and horticulture displays.

The entire Shipley College crew impressed with their high-quality, imaginative designs. Each arrangement was a blend of technical know-how and creative flair, proving just how much talent the College’s Floristry program is nurturing. The awards they took home were a great way to recognise all their hard work, as well as the expert guidance from their teachers. It was a brilliant success that celebrated all the students’ dedication and the beauty they brought to the show!

If you’re looking for a creative career, Floristry is an active and exciting option where you can develop skills that encompass artistry, precision and colour theory.

Once you’ve completed a Floristry qualification, you could use your newfound skills to open a flourishing high street business, or travel the UK creating floral installations for weddings and events.

The Harrogate Flower Show, run by the North of England Horticultural Society, sees 50,000 visitors descend on the Great Yorkshire Showground each April. It is the most prestigious of its kind in the region, and has been held since 1911.

This floral triumph is just one example of the incredible work happening across the College’s wide range of courses. From part-time and full-time options in Floristry to Health & Social Care, Photography, Art & Design, Digital, Business and more – Shipley College is proud to support learners of all ages in gaining the skills they need to flourish in their careers.

Based in the picturesque UNESCO World Heritage site of Saltaire, Shipley College continues to inspire creativity and achievement in everything it does as it prepares for its Open Event on Thursday 8th of May.