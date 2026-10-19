Google returns to Basingstoke College of Technology to see AI in action

Google has returned to Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) for an in-depth follow-up visit to see firsthand how the College is integrating artificial intelligence and digital tools in further education.

The visit follows an initial showcase earlier this year with Ben Gomes, Chief Technologist, Learning & Sustainability at Google, visited the campus.

This second delegation included senior Google leaders Divya Jani, VP of Strategy and Operations, and Mila Adamova, Senior Director, Product Ops.

They were joined by Colin Marson, EMEA and Asia Pac Director, and Rohin Bryan Deb, Strategic Engagement Manager and Anu Manthri, Head of GfE UKI.

During the visit, Google leaders engaged in high-level strategic discussions with BCoT’s Senior Leadership Team and Digital Team, focusing on how further education institutions can adapt to a rapidly changing, tech-driven economy.

Claire Scott, Deputy Principal at BCoT, said:

“While many institutions across the country are choosing to look the other way, BCoT is facing artificial intelligence head-on. Parents naturally want to ensure their children are entering careers that are resilient in an AI-driven landscape, and our focus is on preparing students directly for the workplace with robust, practical skills.”

A key focus of the visit was BCoT’s innovative strategy regarding student assessments. Addressing concerns over traditional essays being susceptible to AI generation, the Digital Team demonstrated how BCoT is adopting “authentic assessment alternatives.” These include students using Google Vids and Google Slides to build interactive portfolios and develop presentation skills, as well as incorporating podcasts and direct witness statements.

During one discussion, Scott Hayden, Head of Teaching, Learning and Innovation, said:

“Out of AI, a distinctly non-human technology, we are actually generating more innovative, human, and meaningful ways to assess knowledge.”

The Google team spent time with students in a range of subjects, including Automotive and Health and Social Care, as well as holding feedback sessions with a student panel where they discussed BCoT’s mandatory AI ethics module for all incoming students, personalised GCSE learning via custom Google Skills, and teacher workload reduction using “Fixter” – the College’s internal marking assistant that uses mandatory human checkpoints to protect academic integrity.

Google representatives praised BCoT’s advanced implementation, noting that the College remains significantly ahead of sector benchmarks in its depth of strategic thinking, practical classroom integration, and commitment to student-led digital literacy.

Google and BCoT plan to continue their close collaboration, with further joint visits and product feedback initiatives planned for the near future.