From education to employment
Government must stop girls being undervalued in education

FE News Editor April 28, 2022
The government’s social mobility commissioner has claimed that girls do not choose physics A-level because they dislike “hard maths”.

Addressing a science and technology committee inquiry on diversity and inclusion in Stem subjects, Katharine Birbalsingh said fewer girls chose physics because “physics isn’t something that girls tend to fancy. They don’t want to do it, they don’t like it”.

Sector Response

Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

“Sadly, stories like this are all too common nowadays. The Conservatives have been dragging their feet and failed to challenge the culture of misogyny and unconscious biases in our education system for years.

“Every child deserves the chance to thrive and follow their passions during their time at school. However, without a dramatic culture shift, so many young women will be continually undervalued and demotivated.

“The Government must finally step up to the plate and act. We need new measures to challenge these biases, backed up by legislation, and Katharine Birbalsingh should apologise for her remarks.”

Education, Social impact
FE News Editor

