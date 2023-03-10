Green light for Lincolnshire college’s new learning centre

A new bespoke learning centre for young people and adults studying at Boston College has been given the go-ahead – following support by planning experts at Marrons.

The two-storey Mayflower building – which is one of the Boston Town Deal projects – will provide high-quality further education training facilities alongside public access spaces, including a cafe, restaurant, and hair and beauty salon, which will be managed by the college and staffed by students to provide real work experience opportunities.

It will also include exhibition and events spaces, a digital hub, business incubation units for local start-up companies, conference facilities and meetings rooms, and 74 car and 60 bicycle parking spaces.

Claire Foster, Boston College principal and CEO said:

“We are thrilled that planning permission for the iconic Mayflower, the flagship project of Boston’s Town Deal fund, has been granted. The state-of-the-art facility will provide a shining beacon of aspiration for higher level and adult education at a time when our town needs it most.”

The existing Ingelow Centre will be demolished to make way for the 1,940sqm building. The site, which was previously a care home, was acquired by Boston College to house its foundation learners, who will be moving into a newly-refurbished building based on the main Rochford Campus.

Jacqueline Jackson, planning director at Marrons, said:

“The unique Mayflower building will provide facilities not currently available within Boston, enabling businesses and learners to connect, create and innovate together, and acting as a catalyst to drive forward significant economic growth.

“It is great that were able to deliver permission promptly to enable the development to progress quickly, especially because the multi-functioning space will make a big difference to the everyday life of the local community. We look forward to seeing it complete and the high-quality facility welcoming students and businesses alike.”

The Mayflower is benefitting from £10 million in Towns Fund investment.

Neil Kempster, chair of Boston Town Deal, said:

“It is fantastic news that planning consent has been granted for the Mayflower. This is a significant step towards creating a new, inspirational centre for learning in Boston.

“The Mayflower project has always been the flagship scheme within the Town Deal portfolio and it is brilliant news that it has taken a massive step forward with the grant of planning permission. We look forward to continuing to work with Boston College as they bring this important project to fruition, which will provide many more opportunities for local people to gain skills, knowledge and training.”

The project is part of a wider proposal that will deliver a high-quality public realm linking the Mayflower building the redevelopment of the adjacent leisure centre.

Construction work is due to commence on the Mayflower site in May 2023, with the iconic building opening to learners and members of the public in September 2024.

Published in