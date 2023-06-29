Hadlow College Showcases Pioneering Efforts to Address Horticultural Skills Shortage

The ground-breaking work being done by Hadlow College staff and students to address the skills shortage in the Horticulture sector was showcased to some of the most eminent figures in the industry recently.

The House of Lords Horticultural Sector Committee visited the College recently, to meet students and staff and to discuss the challenges the sector faces and what can be done to address them.

The Horticultural Sector Committee was shown the new glasshouse and robotic concept orchard and vineyard which allow students to develop their skills using the latest technology and equipment.

Chris Lydon, Vice Principal of Hadlow College, expressed his delight at demonstrating the College’s remarkable achievements in Horticulture education:

“It was an honour to welcome the House of Lords Horticultural Sector Committee to Hadlow College and offer them a glimpse into the exceptional work being done by our students,” he said.

“Our students were thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase their skills and expertise in horticulture studies as well as Hadlow College’s fantastic resources including its commercial glasshouse and concept orchard and vineyard. It is through events like these that we can highlight the importance of skills training and address the current challenges faced by the horticulture sector.”

Lord Redesdale, Chair of the Horticultural Sector Committee, added:

“Horticulture is worth billions to the UK economy and is fundamental to tackling climate change and making sure we have a secure food supply. We were pleased to see first-hand the work being done by Hadlow College staff and students to address the skills shortage in the Horticulture sector.

“We were impressed with the quality of students’ work, teaching and the facilities provided. All of which is essential for ensuring the future resilience of the sector.”

The College opened its commercial glasshouse in 2022, whilst the concept orchard and vineyard was officially unveiled in March of 2023.

For anyone interested in learning more about what is on offer, the College is holding an Open Morning from 10am to 1pm on Saturday 4 November.

For full details or to register your interest visit the college website, hadlow.ac.uk/events.

